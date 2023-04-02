New grants launched to encourage restoration of peatlands in Wales.

A new grant program has been launched to support the restoration of peatlands in Wales.

The program, which is funded by the Welsh Government, will provide grants to landowners and farmers who are interested in restoring peatlands on their land.

The scheme follows two rounds of Development Grants offered in 2022/23 to plan for ‘shovel-ready’ peatland restoration.

The grants from a funding pot of £500,000, are suitable for any applicants with a ready-to-go peatland restoration plan.

A report published last year by National Resources Wales said work to restore Wales’ peatlands was progressing ahead of schedule, with over 1000 hectares, the equivalent of 1400 football pitches, restored across Wales in 12 months, comfortably beating the annual target of 650 hectares.

Ecosystems

Peatlands, also known as bogs, mires or moors, can have a big impact on human-induced climate change if managed properly, while also reversing biodiversity decline.

They are important ecosystems that provide a number of benefits, including:

Carbon storage: Peatlands store large amounts of carbon, which helps to mitigate climate change.

Water filtration: Peatlands help to filter water, making it cleaner for drinking and other uses.

Biodiversity: Peatlands are home to a variety of plants and animals, including some that are found nowhere else in the world.

Peatlands are also important for flood control and erosion prevention. However, peatlands are under threat from a number of factors, including drainage, fire, and climate change.

As a result, many peatlands in Wales are in a degraded state. The new grant program is designed to help landowners and farmers restore degraded peatlands to their natural state and will provide funding for a variety of restoration activities, including:

Rewetting peatlands: Peatlands need to be kept wet in order to function properly. The grant program will provide funding for activities that help to rewet peatlands, such as blocking drainage ditches and installing water pumps.

Replanting peatlands: Peatlands are also home to a variety of plants that help to keep the peatland healthy. The grant program will provide funding for activities that help to replant peatlands, such as planting native trees and shrubs.

Monitoring peatlands: Once peatlands have been restored, it is important to monitor them to ensure that they are staying healthy. The grant program will provide funding for monitoring activities, such as measuring water levels and plant growth.

Minister for Climate Change Julie James said: I’m encouraging all landowners and farmers to apply for this grant so they can take part in our emergency response to the climate and nature crises.

“When peatlands are in good health they are our greatest terrestrial carbon sink, they host an abundance of flora and wildlife, and they filtrate the water we drink.

“When left in disrepair they can accelerate climate change, become biodiversity deserts and lose their ability to protect us from floods.”

The Delivery Grant can be applied for through the National Peatland Action Programme webpage. Free webinars in Welsh and English will also be held 24/4/2023 to guide potential applicants through the process. The closing date for the Delivery Grant application window is 1/7/2023.

