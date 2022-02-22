New guidance published on tackling sexual harassment in Wales’ workplaces

A charity has published new guidance on tackling sexual harassment in Wales’ workplaces, alongside its counterparts in Scotland, England and Northern Ireland.

Chwarae Teg‘s ‘Tackling Sexual Harassment in the Workplace’ toolkit has launched as a resource for organisations and businesses across Wales and can be downloaded here.

The charity said that sexual harassment in the workplace was not just the unacceptable behaviour of a few individuals, but was about workplace cultures where “everyday behaviour that violates the dignity of, predominantly, women” was treated as merely banter.

Harassment is still widespread, Chwarae Teg said, with 40% of women reporting that they have experienced workplace harassment. Often, it is women who are marginalised for other reasons, be it race, disability or sexuality, who face the greatest risk, they said.

“Sexual harassment in the workplace is totally unacceptable but sadly not uncommon. Its impact can be devastating – emotionally, physically and professionally,” Emma Tamplin, Collaboration Manager, Chwarae Teg, said.

“It simply has to stop, which is why this toolkit is vital and the webinar will provide practical advice and support, helping employers to adopt and embed it within their own organisations.”

‘First-hand’

The toolkit has been developed alongside Chwarae Teg’s counterparts in England, the Fawcett Society, in Scotland at Close the Gap, and in Northern Ireland at the Women’s Resource Development.

It includes case studies, training sessions for employers to deliver internally, template policies, campaign material as well as a climate/culture survey template and a report.

The toolkit aims to tackle the problem and its launch will be followed by a special HIVE webinar next week, where experts from Chwarae Teg will guide employers through the toolkit and how it can be implemented effectively.

The guest speaker at the webinar will be Sarah-Jayne Bray of South Wales Police, who will share the organisation’s experience of running a successful Anti Sexual Harassment campaign and how this has developed into a national programme of work to tackle sexual misconduct in policing.

Sarah-Jayne Bray, Internal Engagement Manager, South Wales Police, said: “Having developed the Anti Sexual Harassment campaign at work I know first-hand how beneficial it can be for everyone involved.

“Everyone deserves to be treated with dignity and respect in the workplace. Together with Chwarae Teg we are urging other organisations and businesses across Wales to take up the opportunity, which will make a positive difference to the work lives of so many.”

Anyone wishing to attend the free ‘HIVE: ‘Tackling Sexual Harassment in the Workplace’ webinar, which will take place from 10:00am–12:00pm on Monday 28 February, can register here.

