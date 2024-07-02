New guide highlights attractions across Wales leading the way in accessible tourism

The 10th edition of the Rough Guide to Accessible Britain puts a spotlight on the Welsh locations leading the way for travellers with a disability.

The free Guide, ideal for disabled people and their friends, families or carers, provides inspiration for unforgettable summer adventures.

For over a decade, this series has been an invaluable resource for planning accessible outings, particularly for those with disabled children or family members with additional needs.

Removing guesswork

Taking the guesswork out of travel, the guideis designed to help users to easily find destinations based on their interests, location, and accessibility needs.

Every review has been written by an expert who has lived experience of disabilities and travelling with additional access needs.

Readers will not only find detailed information on the physical accessible facilities such as parking but also services such as dedicated tours for neurodivergent individuals, British Sign Language (BSL) interpreters, relevant discounts for visitors and carers, sensory rooms, and much more.

From exploring historic castles, family-friendly museums, breathtaking natural landscapes, or adventurous activities, this Guide contains accessible activities for a range of interests:

Locations

Family attractions: Enjoy animal and nature reserves, museums, railway adventures, costume tours, interactive craft workshops, and sensory spaces designed to engage visitors of all abilities.

Enjoy animal and nature reserves, museums, railway adventures, costume tours, interactive craft workshops, and sensory spaces designed to engage visitors of all abilities. Free attractions: Discover 50 free experiences from the great outdoors to the best of Britain’s arts and culture spots.

Discover 50 free experiences from the great outdoors to the best of Britain’s arts and culture spots. Scenic drives: Enjoy up to nine exhilarating driving routes across the UK, complete with recommended stop-off points.

Enjoy up to nine exhilarating driving routes across the UK, complete with recommended stop-off points. Arts and culture: Visit world-famous prehistoric sites, grand medieval architecture, and more, with hands-on introductions, audio-visual guides, and tours for a range of accessible needs.

Visit world-famous prehistoric sites, grand medieval architecture, and more, with hands-on introductions, audio-visual guides, and tours for a range of accessible needs. Outdoors and adventure: Try white-water rafting on an Olympic course, coasteering or indoor skydiving! Those in search of peaceful escapes can explore nature trails or beaches with off-road mobility vehicles to hire.

Try white-water rafting on an Olympic course, coasteering or indoor skydiving! Those in search of peaceful escapes can explore nature trails or beaches with off-road mobility vehicles to hire. New additions: This year welcomes a range of new entries including the Falkirk Wheel, Bamburgh Castle and Lakeland Motor Museum.

Welsh features

With a whole host of locations across Wales featured this year, some of the highlights include:

WWT Llanelli Wetland Centre (Carmarthenshire): This tranquil haven offers a serene and supportive experience for people living with dementia. Explore at your own pace on flat, paved pathways with accessible bird-watching hides and plenty of seating for quiet moments.

This tranquil haven offers a serene and supportive experience for people living with dementia. Explore at your own pace on flat, paved pathways with accessible bird-watching hides and plenty of seating for quiet moments. Wales Millennium Centre (Cardiff): This arts venue goes above and beyond with audio-described, captioned, and BSL-interpreted performances, a quiet room, level access, accessible seating, induction loops, and staff trained on autism and hidden disabilities.

This arts venue goes above and beyond with audio-described, captioned, and BSL-interpreted performances, a quiet room, level access, accessible seating, induction loops, and staff trained on autism and hidden disabilities. National Waterfront Museum (Swansea): Experience Welsh industrial history with interactive touch-screens offering audio description and BSL interpretation. Enjoy level access, accessible toilets, sensory backpacks, and a monthly quiet hour.

Experience Welsh industrial history with interactive touch-screens offering audio description and BSL interpretation. Enjoy level access, accessible toilets, sensory backpacks, and a monthly quiet hour. Eryri Scenic Drive: Experience the breathtaking beauty of Eyrri National Park on this unforgettable 107-mile loop. Marvel at majestic mountains, explore lush forests with accessible trails, and discover charming villages, all at your own pace.

Experience the breathtaking beauty of Eyrri National Park on this unforgettable 107-mile loop. Marvel at majestic mountains, explore lush forests with accessible trails, and discover charming villages, all at your own pace. A Day in Llangollen, Denbighshire: Discover the picturesque charm of Llangollen, nestled in the Dee Valley. Enjoy accessible riverside strolls, take a nostalgic steam train ride on the Llangollen Railway, or experience the thrill of a horse-drawn narrowboat trip along the canal.

Motability Scheme Ambassador, Mark Ormrod MBE highlights how the Guide has helped his family plan their days out: “Planning a day out with my family can sometimes be a challenge, but the Rough Guide to Accessible Britain is a game-changer.

“It empowers everyone, regardless of access needs, to experience what the UK has to offer. A particular highlight for me was our visit to the Tarka Trail and Tunnels Beach last summer and we can’t wait to explore more in 2024 using the new Guide.”

Partnership

Created in partnership with Motability Operations, the company that delivers the Motability Scheme to over 760,000 customers, the newly refreshed Guide, celebrates over a decade of making British travel and tourism more accessible.

A free copy of the Rough Guide to Accessible Britain can be accessed at motability.co.uk/accessibleguide to unlock a world of accessible adventures this summer and beyond.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

