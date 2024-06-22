New homeless accommodation development faces further delays

Liam Randall, local democracy reporter

A scheme to build apartments for homeless people in has been hit by further delays around three years after it was first approved.

A planning application by Clwyd Alyn Housing Association to create 19 self-contained apartments and a homeless support centre on Holt Road in Wrexham was backed by councillors in June 2021.

Work to replace the existing Tŷ Nos night shelter was initially prevented from moving forward after tougher rules on phosphate river pollution were introduced in Wales.

Construction finally began on the £4.5m project in May last year after improvements to the Five Fords waste water treatment works near Marchwiel eased the problem.

Utility supplies

However, politicians were told during a meeting this week that the opening of the new Tŷ Nos facility has now been put back due to delays in connecting the development to utility supplies.

The latest hold-up was revealed after a question was raised about progress on the scheme during a meeting of Wrexham Council’s homes and environment scrutiny committee on Wednesday (June 19, 2024).

Tracy Hague, head of the local authority’s housing service, said: “There have been some issues in terms of Tŷ Nos, but not in terms of the build.

“It’s the utility companies that Clwyd Alyn are having issues with in terms of connections.

“They’re keeping us updated on that and we’re looking at maybe July or August.

“We are in the hands of the utility companies, but other than that, it’s good to go. We shouldn’t be too long coming forward on that.”

Partnership

The development on the edge of the city centre has been delivered under a partnership between the housing association, the council and the Welsh Government.

Councillors were previously told the scheme would provide more modern facilities for homeless people to help their integration into the local community.

The proposals were brought forward following an increase in the amount of people presenting as homeless to the local authority since the start of the Covid pandemic.

Officers drew up a range of plans to address the issue, which also saw the council buy and convert the former Grove Guest House on Chester Road into homeless accommodation.

