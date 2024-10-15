New hope for bowls club after ‘total loss’ to fire

Nicholas Thomas – Local Democracy Reporter

A Welsh bowls club which was destroyed in a fire in 2022 could be rebuilt, according to new plans.

Caerphilly County Borough Council has applied for planning permission for the club’s “reconstruction” following its “total loss” in a blaze in June 2022.

Planning documents show the currently vacant site, off Maes y Graig Street, could be rebuilt and include a viewing gallery for the bowling green, a lounge room, bar, toilets, changing rooms and a kitchen.

Replacement

In her application form, planning agent Beth Leader, of the council’s property services department, said local residents “fully support the replacement community building”.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service was called out to Gilfach Bowling Club on the morning of June 1, 2022, responding to reports of a fire at a commercial property.

Crews from the Caerphilly area and beyond were called in to tackle the blaze with hose jets, a water bowser and an aerial ladder.

An online fundraiser set up in the wake of the fire, to “help get this club back on their feet”, raised more than £6,000.

