New integrated link to Cardiff International Airport
A new integrated rail and bus ticket partnership will make getting to Cardiff International Airport by public transport easier.
Transport for Wales (TfW) have teamed up with Adventure Travel, who operate the 905 service.
Users looking to travel to the airport can now catch a rail service to Rhoose (Cardiff International Airport) and connect with the 905 bus service from the station to Cardiff International Airport all on one ticket.
The new fares have been integrated with the rail and bus timetables – simply add ‘Cardiff Air Ria’ into either your origin or destination journey to search for your ticket.
The total journey time from Cardiff Central is 43 minutes, with single tickets costing just £7.20.
Customers who use the route regularly can also benefit from a seven day, monthly or annual season ticket linking the rail and bus services.
It really should have been arranged like this from the beginning. Then again, if it had been done properly in the first place the train would deliver passengers to the airport instead of to a rural train station and a bus wouldn’t be needed at all.