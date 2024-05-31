New Labour stitch-up as top Starmer aide is imposed on Cardiff West

Martin Shipton

A key aide to Keir Starmer who led the drive to discipline party members accused of antisemitism has been imposed as Labour’s general election candidate in Cardiff West.

The decision to select Alex Barros-Curtis as the replacement for retiring MP Kevin Brennan has been greeted with anger by a member of the constituency Labour party who tipped off NationCymru about the imposition. They described it as “the latest stitch-up”.

Mr Barros-Curtis, who has no known connection to Cardiff or Wales, is UK Labour’s executive director of legal affairs. In 2020 the Jewish Chronicle published a profile of him which said “This is the lawyer and former parliamentary assistant at the centre of Sir Keir Starmer’s efforts to tackle antisemitism in Labour.

Suspensions

Alex Barros-Curtis has spent the past two months in the role of Labour’s Acting Executive Director of Legal Affairs, overseeing the work of the party’s compliance unit – which has frequently been criticised for failing to act over complaints involving anti-Jewish racism.

“Party insiders say Mr Barros-Curtis has also been at the centre of high-profile decisions to recommend the suspension of Labour members and councillors over recent weeks – including over complaints about antisemitism that had previously not been acted upon.

“The marketing consultant had previously worked as Sir Keir’s head of compliance during his successful campaign to lead Labour. But in his latest role, which is confirmed on his personal Linkedin page, Mr Barros-Curtis was handed the power to manage the existing disciplinary complaints team – many of whom were appointed under Jeremy Corbyn.”

According to the Companies House register, Mr Barros-Curtis was the sole director of Movement for Another Future Limited – which was the name linked to Sir Keir’s website during his successful campaign to become leader of the Labour Party. Sir Keir also used the strapline “Another Future is Possible” throughout his campaign.

‘Trusted adviser’

Prior to working on Sir Keir’s campaign, Mr Barros-Curtis had a role in Owen Smith’s failed 2016 leadership bid, in which he was a “trusted adviser to Mr Smith and the campaign’s chair and vice-chair in the campaign’s final weeks”.

Mr Barros-Curtis has worked more recently for The Good Campaigns Company – an agency helping non-profit organisations with marketing and branding campaigns.

On the company website he is said to have worked extensively on derivatives and structured finance matters in Europe and Hong Kong; as well as formerly working for the Clinton Foundation.

The website adds Mr Barros-Curtis has worked ”managing compliance, finance and strategy covers two Labour leadership campaigns, the Labour Campaign for the Single Market, and strategic consultancy on the UK’s Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse.”

Shocking

The Cardiff West party member who told us of Mr Barros-Curtis’ selection said: “It is totally shocking that the local party has had imposed on it someone who has no known connection with Cardiff or Wales and is clearly a total Starmer loyalist.

“They succeeded in ensuring that Beth Winter [the left-wing now former MP for Cynon Valley] was deselected. She really cared about her community and about Wales. What we are going to have instead is a bunch of colourless careerists.

“Those running the UK party have shown that they have no respect for Wales or for local party members. This is a selection made in London and I think many members of the local party will not be prepared to campaign in support of him.

“This is the latest stitch-up and follows quickly on from the news that think tank chief executive Torsten Bell – again with no known Welsh connection – was imposed as the Swansea West general election. The UK party has no respect for democracy. In the past, while there have been instances where the NEC excluded people they disliked from the shortlist of candidates, leaving local party members to make the final choice, they no longer bother with that at all.

“They have all angles stitched up. It is very depressing for those of us who have been in the party for decades.”

We have been told that the decision to select Mr Barros-Curtis was taken by a panel of five including three from the party’s right-wing dominated Welsh Executive Committee, together with two representatives of the local party.

Other applicants for the candidacy were said to have been Bethan Roberts, Jennifer Burke, Karen Wilkie, Ramesh Patel, and Steve Brooks.

