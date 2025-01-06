New laws on how farmers control rats may fail to stop wildlife poisoning

Farmers are facing new restrictions on how they can control rats due to a chemical industry initiative intended to protect wildlife from poisoning, but campaigners say the restrictions do not go far enough.

From 1 January 2025, the use of rat baits containing the poisons Bromadiolone and Difenacoum was banned in fields and other open areas.

The use of these baits in and around buildings remains legal for the time being.

This restriction has been brought in by the companies selling rat poisons, and agreed by Government, as an industry-led scheme to reduce rat poison exposure in wild birds has failed.

However, an investigation by the Powys-based Wildlife Poisoning Research UK (WPRUK) has shown that the main rat poison affecting wild birds is, in fact, Brodifacoum, while Bromadiolone and Difenacoum cases are low.

“Missed opportunity”

The higher toxicity poison Brodifacoum accounted for 85.1 % of all cases where potentially lethal levels of poison were found in birds.

WPRUK examined data from Government records of chemical testing in birds in Wales and England from 2020 to 2023.

Dr Ed Blane from WPRUK said: “Introducing this new restriction to limit the use of Bromadiolone and Difenacoum while not restricting the use of the more toxic Brodifacoum is very much a missed opportunity. Brodifacoum is now the main poison killer of wild birds in the UK.”

Plea

A report outlining WPRUK’s findings has been sent to the Welsh Government and Senedd members. Dr Blane said: “We are looking for our leaders in Wales to take stronger action to protect our threatened wildlife.

“In 2020 the UK Government was meant to carry out a full review of the environmental damage these poisons were causing. This review has not yet happened.

“The longer this review is delayed the more wild birds and animals will be poisoned.”

The full report can be viewed on the WPRUK website at: wildlifepoisoningresearchuk. wordpress.com

