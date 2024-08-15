New ‘Learn Welsh’ scheme for areas  hosting the National Eisteddfod

A new scheme has launched which aims to welcome and support Welsh learners and new speakers of Welsh in areas hosting the National Eisteddfod.

The scheme, established by The National Centre for Learning Welsh, will reinforce the work already taking place in areas hosting the annual Welsh festival, with additional, varied opportunities to learn and use the Welsh language.

The Centre’s provider in Rhondda Cynon Taf, Learn Welsh Glamorgan, run by the University of South Wales, has already seen increased interest in learning Welsh as a result of holding the Eisteddfod in the area this year.

Learn Welsh Glamorgan hopes to build on this interest by making a bid to the scheme to provide additional Learn Welsh courses, workshops and activities to meet the demand over the following year.

In the same way, Coleg Cambria, which runs Learn Welsh North East, will be able to make a bid to the scheme to provide additional provision as Wrexham gets ready to host the National Eisteddfod in 2025.

The announcement follows the success of the Rhondda Cynon Taf National Eisteddfod, which saw 45 people, the highest number ever, compete in the Learner of the Year award, with the Welsh learners’ village, Maes D, extremely busy during the week.

Highlights

The Centre’s other highlights during the Eisteddfod included the launch of the 2024-2026 Learn Welsh Strategic Plan (with an emphasis on attracting new audiences and sharing the Centre’s language learning expertise), over 100 local learners and new speakers of Welsh volunteering in Maes D and across the Eisteddfod field and the launch of a Learn Welsh workshop for young people in the area.

In addition to the success of the 2024 Eisteddfod, the Learn Welsh sector is growing from strength to strength, with almost 17,000 people completing the National Centre’s Learn Welsh courses during 2022-2023, and an increased demand for courses.

Dona Lewis, Chief Executive of the National Centre for Learning Welsh, said: “When the National Eisteddfod visits a particular area it generates interest in the Welsh language, and the response in Rhondda Cynon Taf has been very positive.

“This new scheme is an opportunity for us to increase the provision in areas hosting the Eisteddfod, with even more opportunities to learn and enjoy the Welsh language.

“Following all the activity and excitement of the 2024 Eisteddfod, we will be delivering more opportunities in the Wrexham area, and we look forward to working with Coleg Cambria and the Chair of the local Executive Committee, Llinos Roberts, who is also responsible for the Learn Welsh North East provision.”

