New lease of life for iconic 19th Century building

A Grade II listed building, which has been empty for over 15-years and was partially derelict, is undergoing significant redevelopment to provide new residential and commercial space.

The former Rates building in Aberdare was originally a pair of Georgian semi-detached houses, built in the early to mid-19th Century.

It was acquired by the Aberdare Urban District Council in the mid-1960s and converted for use as offices and rates collection. It was vacated in the 1990, however there is some evidence to suggest the building was used for storage until 2003 when it was finally abandoned.

Redevelopment

A local company took ownership of the building during summer 2022 and assembled a project team to undertake the redevelopment of the property.

The new owners plan to redevelop and extend the building to include 10 new residential units with a new commercial space on the ground floor.

The local authority says the project will provide local jobs in a new commercial space, quality homes for local people, and “support the overall economic regeneration of the town”.

The project is being supported by Welsh Government Transforming Towns funding along with private investment.

Councillor Mark Norris, Cabinet Member for Prosperity and Development, said: “The redevelopment of the old Rates Building will bring another historic landmark building back into beneficial use in Aberdare. It will be refreshing to see the building providing much needed homes, retaining the buildings historical character, while also maintaining a commercial space.

“We look forward to continuing working with the project team and are grateful to Welsh Government for the Transforming Towns scheme funding to help make this possible.”

The project is due to be complete in late 2024.

