New legislation to address Wales’ disused coal tip safety issues

A Bill that could see the creation of an organisation with responsibility for a new regime to manage Wales’s disused tips, both coal and non-coal, has been introduced today.

The Disused Mine and Quarry Tips (Wales) Bill, introduced by Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, proposes to establish a Disused Tips Authority for Wales.

The Bill – described as “world leading” by the Welsh Government – will be the first of its type in the UK.

The Authority would become a Welsh Government sponsored body to seek to ensure disused tips do not threaten human welfare because of instability.

It would also take responsibility for the assessment, registration, monitoring and management of disused tips.

Following the major landslide of a disused tip in Tylorstown which caused over 60,000 tonnes of debris to fall into the Rhondda Fach River, the Coal Tip Safety Task Force was established.

Management

The Welsh Government also asked the Law Commission to evaluate current legislation relating to disused coal tips.

Its report concluded the current law no longer provides an effective management framework for disused coal tips and reform was recommended.

Deputy First Minister, Huw Irranca-Davies visited Tylorstown on the morning of the Bill being introduced.

Threat

Speaking from there, he said: “Wales has a proud mining heritage, and it is imperative that we have a structured approach to managing disused coal and non-coal tips to ensure they are safe and not a threat to our communities.

“In February 2020, following storms Ciara and Dennis, a series of coal tip landslides occurred in Wales, including a major landslide of a disused tip in Tylorstown.

“These landslides, as well as the recent incident at Cwmtillery, illustrate the potential risks and concerns that disused tips present to the people living in their shadow.

“This Bill is about keeping communities safe and is part of a wider programme of work to improve the safety of disused coal tips.

“I look forward to working with MSs and stakeholders on the Bill’s proposals in the coming months.”

Estimated cost

There are 2,573 disused coal tips in Wales, and it is estimated there are more than 20,000 other disused tips across the country.

The UK Government announced £25m for coal tip remediation in Wales in the Autumn Budget.

On Monday morning, Plaid Cymru eiterated its call for Westminster to pay the full £600m estimated cost of remediating coal tips in Wales over the next decade.

The party’s spokesperson for Climate Change, Delyth Jewell MS said: “The Disused Mine and Quarry Tips (Wales) Bill is an important step towards addressing the urgent safety risks posed by Wales’ disused coal tips.

“But legislation alone is not enough. With hundreds of high-risk tips and thousands more across the country, we cannot underestimate the urgency of the need to secure the full £600m from Westminster to remediate coal tips in Wales and prevent future disasters.

“Given the increasingly extreme weather we are experiencing, there is a heightened risk of landslides and tip instability. The £25m requested so far by the Welsh Government for coal tip clearance isn’t going to get us very far.

“Coal tips serve as a daily reminder of the legacy of coal mining and our exploited past. Yet Westminster has consistently failed to take responsibility for this historical injustice.”

