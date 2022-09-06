New map reveals scale of Wales’ cost of living crisis – check your own area
A newly updated interactive map has revealed the scale of Wales’ cost of living crisis.
The data by debt collection firm Lowell suggests that much in Wales, in particular, is facing concerning financial hardship, most worryingly a surging use of credit to pay for goods or services because disposable funds are low.
Lowell’s searchable ‘UK Financial Vulnerability Index’ tool, created in conjunction with Urban Institute, shows how households are faring financially in different areas.
The map shows the share of adults without emergency savings, in default, using social benefits, and other metrics.
While Wales’ position has improved in some areas during the pandemic, such as the number of consumers with high cost loans, others have worsened, such as average credit use.
It adds up to an average Financial Vulnerability Score of 45.9 for Wales, with many parts of the country – Swansea East, Aberavon, Rhondda, Cynon Valley, and Blaenau Gwent – with scores of over 50,
Montgomeryshire is deemed the least financially vulnerable part of Wales, with Brecon, Cardiff North and Radnorshire and Monmouthshire also with scores of under 40.
Wales is the nation of the UK with the highest vulnerability score at 45.9, but some individual regions of England – including the West Midlands, North West, Yorkshire and Humber and the North East – have higher scores in isolation.
You can check your own area here.
John Pears, UK chief executive at Lowell, said: “The cost of living is increasing across the board and households are having to fork out more money to pay for essentials like food and bills.
“With the rising cost of living stretching budgets to their limit, people are turning to credit more and more.
“For many now, a single income shock can be enough to push a household into problem debt. People need help to reduce costs.
“The new government needs to take action to ensure households, especially the lowest incomes, get the support they need. With the recent changes to the price cap, bringing energy bills down has to be the priority. This needs to be at the top of the agenda.’
Signe-Mary McKernan, vice president at the Urban Institute, said: “While the share of adults claiming social benefits and using high-cost loans has declined, families are likely using credit to keep up with the increased cost of living.
“Financial vulnerability is currently lower, but looking ahead, there are concerning signs that families in the UK may be balancing on the edge of a financial cliff.”
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
Yet again we see the south Wales valleys being amongst the worst off. It has been like this for the last 100 years. There is clearly something politically dysfunctional about the valleys. Why do people in the valleys blindly vote Labour? The majority (and for many years myself) vote for Labour, a party which has clearly let the people of the south Wales valleys down. As a representative of Plaid Cymru I attended this year’s local election vote count. I watched the blue-suited labour party councillors celebrate retaining power of the local authority. I couldn’t help thinking, why celebrate retaining… Read more »
Simple, they don’t trust Plaid. Plaid are seen by many as purely a party of Remain….and not much else!
No they have no shame.I remember all to well when Lord Peter (abolish the house of lords Hain)was laughing and joking with the media when he opened a food bank in his constituency. As if it was some great gift.Couldnt see what the joke was myself.
“The data by debt collection firm Lowell suggests that much in Wales, in particular, is facing concerning financial hardship, most worryingly a surging use of credit to pay for goods or services because disposable funds are low.”
I can’t begin to make sense of this paragraph!
If 60% of adults have no savings at all then any financial shock, bills, repairs, whatever, leaves them in a vulnerable state. But that is a consequence of an economy that does not value its people, and forgets that people are the bedrock on which an economy is built. You only have to look at Iceland or the Faroe Islands to see how they have built resilience from almost nothing.
Wales iz not powerless. One thing we can do is have our Councils lower our high business rates, so folks’ shops can keep going and cash circulates in our towns. We also control grants we can use for youth start up businesses.
I have been saying for years that the labour party have been taking Wales for granted the tremendous amount of money that was made in Wales from COAL IRON and SLATE where has it all gone how is it possible that we in Wales have allowed all that wealth to go out of Wales.. And the labour party has been in power in Wales for most of the time Why do the Welsh people still vote for the labour party . how did they let Scotland have control over the Crown estate money and not fight for the same for… Read more »