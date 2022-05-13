Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

New map reveals scale of Wales’ Japanese knotweed problem – check your own area

13 May 2022 2 minutes Read
Wales heat map by Environet. Japanese knotweed picture by Robin Stott (CC BY-SA 2.0).

A new interactive map has revealed the scale of Wales’ Japanese knotweed problem.

The fast-growing invasive species, brought to the UK in the 1850s, has now spread across Wales and costs millions each year to dispose of.

Now a new heat map produced by Environet has mapped some of the worst hotspots, revealing that whole swathes of Wales are infested.

Wales also has there of the top 10 Japanese knotweed hotspots in the UK nations – Capel Garmon in Conwy, Cardiff, and Llanelli.

You can check your own area here.

Wales heat map by Environet.

The single worst town affected in all of the UK nations was Bolton in Greater Manchester.

Nic Seal, managing director of Environet, said that a “defeatist attitude” to the species was to blame for its increased prevalence in Wales, with the belief that it has spread so rapidly that it was no longer feasible to combat it.

“There is also a lot of it in Wales and I think the reason for this is that for many, many years, the attitude was, ‘well, there’s so much around that there’s nothing we can do about it,'” he told the Telegraph newspaper.

“Also because land values are quite low in the area there’s no financial incentive to fully excavate it as opposed to just using herbicides to keep it under control.”

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Cynan
Cynan
33 seconds ago

It’s not a “defeatist attitude”. It’s expensive to eradicate and we have other hands dipping into our budgets. Another abomination is the stinking pink weed with ballistic pollen, Himalayan Balsam. (Which ironically can out-compete knotweed). Then there’s bracken, hogweed, those ugly pine forests, etc etc etc
The disUnited Kingdom is home to a huge number of invasive species (no I am not talking about Anglos for once). This is just one of them.

0
Reply

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.