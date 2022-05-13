New map reveals scale of Wales’ Japanese knotweed problem – check your own area

A new interactive map has revealed the scale of Wales’ Japanese knotweed problem.

The fast-growing invasive species, brought to the UK in the 1850s, has now spread across Wales and costs millions each year to dispose of.

Now a new heat map produced by Environet has mapped some of the worst hotspots, revealing that whole swathes of Wales are infested.

Wales also has there of the top 10 Japanese knotweed hotspots in the UK nations – Capel Garmon in Conwy, Cardiff, and Llanelli.

You can check your own area here.

The single worst town affected in all of the UK nations was Bolton in Greater Manchester.

Nic Seal, managing director of Environet, said that a “defeatist attitude” to the species was to blame for its increased prevalence in Wales, with the belief that it has spread so rapidly that it was no longer feasible to combat it.

“There is also a lot of it in Wales and I think the reason for this is that for many, many years, the attitude was, ‘well, there’s so much around that there’s nothing we can do about it,'” he told the Telegraph newspaper.

“Also because land values are quite low in the area there’s no financial incentive to fully excavate it as opposed to just using herbicides to keep it under control.”

