New market development coming to Caerphilly town centre

Planning permission has been granted for a new market development in Caerphilly town centre.

The new market, which is due to open in September, will provide 28 small-scale units and space for up to 15 additional ‘pop-up’ market traders, along with new bars and restaurants.

The site will also feature an outdoor space for music concerts and events.

The plans form part of a wider regeneration blueprint for the town, with funding support from Welsh Government’s Transforming Town’s initiative.

Within this plan a new hotel development is also being considered.

Vibrant

Leader of Caerphilly Council, Cllr Sean Morgan said: “This very exciting project, which should be completed before the end of the year, shows our clear intention to make Caerphilly a vibrant town centre for living, shopping, tourism and the expansion of the night time economy.”

“The closure of the privately owned indoor Market Hall at Pentrebane Street will facilitate the delivery of a new mixed-use development on Pentrebane Street which will provide much-needed new homes along with new commercial and retail space on the ground floor, as well as allowing the creation of this new market development at a more prominent site.

Deputy Leader of Council, Cllr Jamie Pritchard added: “This is fantastic news for Caerphilly. We’ve been working hard to create an attractive, vibrant town centre that people will be proud to visit, and the new market development is a key part of this vision. I’m thrilled that we’ve been granted planning permission, and I’m looking forward to seeing this exciting project come to life.

“Caerphilly town centre is poised for growth as the new market proposal takes shape. Not only will the development bring an exciting shopping experience for the community, but it will also support local traders and provide employment opportunities.

