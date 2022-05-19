New markets open up for Welsh Lamb following further increase in shelf life

The shelf life of Welsh Lamb has increased by almost 20% in the last two years according to data published by Hybu Cig Cymru (Meat Promotion Wales).

There has been a 7% increase this year, following a 10% jump in 2020, taking the average shelf life to just below 40 days.

The shelf-life increase means creates new opportunities to export Welsh Lamb to developing markets across the globe, increases its competitiveness in the market place and will benefit customers, Hybu Cig Cymru says.

A longer shelf life also means that Welsh Lamb can be exported more sustainably by sea rather than by air freight and reach new, more distant markets.

Collective effort

HCC’s industry development manager, John Richards told FamingUK: “Following a collective effort by processors and farmers, we are pleased to see that Welsh Lamb’s shelf life has reached this latest point of 39.2 days.

“This will increase opportunities to export Welsh Lamb to new and developing markets across the globe.

“It will also benefit domestic customers, allowing Welsh Lamb to be consistently available to consumers all year round.”

Currently 5% of lamb from Wales is consumed in Wales, approximately 60% is consumed in the rest of the UK, and 35% is export overseas.

In 2021 the key markets outside the UK for Welsh Lamb were, Belgium, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland and Netherlands.

Lamb and beef exports are worth about £200m a year to the Welsh economy according to the latest figures.

