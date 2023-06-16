New Metro tram-train in testing

Brand-new tram-trains are now being tested on the South Wales Metro following the recent electrification of railway line.

Supplied by leading manufacturer Stadler, the light rail vehicles will be able to run on both rail and tram lines and will operate on electrical lines and battery power.

At 40 metres long the CITYLINK tram-trains can carry more than 250 passengers and on rail run at 100km per hour.

The high-floor vehicles feature spacious, bright and air-conditioned passenger compartments with six multifunctional areas for bicycles, seats for people with reduced mobility and two wheelchair passenger spaces.

Transport for Wales recently electrified the first phase of the South Wales Metro and the first tram-trains are now in testing, ready for passengers in 2024.

Fleet

The Deputy Minister for Climate Change with responsibility for Transport, Lee Waters said: “This is great news. Funded by our £800m investment in a new fleet of trains, these new light rail tram-trains, electrically powered, faster and with greater capacity, will play an important part in our plans to transform rail services in Wales.”

Alexia Course, Chief Commercial Officer at Transport for Wales said: “This is another major milestone for us at TfW, we’ve already introduced three new types of train to our network for passengers to use this year.

“We’re now pleased to be testing our light rail tram-trains that will operate a turn up and go service on the South Wales Metro in the very near future.

“Wales has yet to experience light rail travel and these vehicles will provide faster, cleaner and more efficient travel.

“We’re investing £800 million in brand-new trains for Wales and a billion pounds on the South Wales Metro and through transforming our network we want to encourage more people to travel sustainably.”

