New Monmouthshire MP first woman to represent seat in almost five centuries

The new Labour MP for Monmouthshire who unseated Secretary of State for Wales, David TC Davies is the first woman to represent the seat in nearly five centuries.

In a disastrous night for one of the most senior Conservatives in Wales, Mr Davies lost his seat to new comer Catherine Fookes.

The 52-year-old had served as the MP for Monmouth since 2005, and has been Wales’ minister in the cabinet since October 2022 – one of the most senior UK government positions held by a Welsh MP.

Mr Davies, a father of three, congratulated his opponent on her success while acknowledging it was a “disappointing” result for his party.

Labour last held the Monmouth seat between 1997 and 2005.

Labour’s landslide victory saw the Welsh Secretary’s party completely wiped out in Wales.

Ms Fookes beat the former Secretary of State with a majority of 3,338 votes.

The constituency, which has returned MPs to Westminster since 1559, had one of the highest voter turnouts in Wales, at 68.15%.

Tribute

In her speech, Ms Fookes thanked her campaign team and supporters who have worked with her for the last eighteen months and the other candidates for conducting positive campaigns.

She said: “For everyone in Monmouthshire, those who voted for me, those who voted differently, and those who stayed home – I promise to represent you all, to be your voice in parliament and always to be on your side.

“This is a vibrant, diverse, warm and welcoming community”, she added, “and throughout this campaign, it has become clear that there is far more that unites us than divides us. You’ve put your faith in me, voted for change, and supported a Labour Party with a clear, positive vision for our future.

Ms Fookes also paid tribute to the outgoing MP, highlighting his 25 years of service to his constituents, first in the Senedd and then in Westminster.

She said: “I know that you care deeply for all the people of Monmouthshire and I want to give you my personal assurance that the constituency is in safe hands.”

The seat was declared just after 5.30am this morning at Chepstow Leisure Centre, where the Monmouthshire count was held.

