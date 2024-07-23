New MP calls Ed Miliband to put Pembrokeshire at the heart of a green prosperity plan

Martin Shipton

A newly elected Labour MP who represents most of Pembrokeshire has called on Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband to ensure that the county will be at the heart of the UK Labour government’s Green Prosperity Plan.

In his first Parliamentary intervention since defeating former Tory Secretary of State for Wales Stephen Crabb, Mid & South Pembrokeshire MP Henry Tufnell said the Plan was vital for the infrastructure, opportunities, and well-paid jobs that Pembrokeshire needs.

Floating Off-Shore Wind

In a letter to Mr Miliband, who led the Labour Party from 2010 to 2015, Mr Tufnell said: “I have spent considerable time during the campaign and since my election working with various stakeholders across Pembrokeshire to talk to them about the potentially transformative opportunity of Floating Off-Shore Wind (FLOW) in the Celtic Sea. The sheer scale of the project is incredibly exciting in our collective challenge to become net zero and gain energy self-sufficiency.

“However, I am deeply concerned that the potential economic transformation that this project can bring will not be maximised for the benefit of Pembrokeshire and more broadly across the UK. While there have been indications given by the Crown Estate that the bidding process, and in particular the ITT1 stage, will take into account developers’ commitment to local content in the supply chain as well as addressing the skills gap in the region, the extent of these commitments and how they will be enforceable is not clear.

“Furthermore, the ITT2 stage does not appear to contain any form of price cap, meaning that a bidding war would likely ensue with the outcome that local content is reduced as developers look to recover their cost.

“For a generation, the lack of an industrial strategy from Westminster has seen secure, well-paid jobs disappear from industrial parts of Wales and countless missed opportunities to boost Welsh manufacturing. It is therefore encouraging for the people of Pembrokeshire that the new UK Government is seeking to take a more hands-on approach to growing our economy, delivering energy security and bringing down household bills.

“However, we will need the Crown Estate to play its part by ensuring that it takes decisions based on maximising the benefits for local communities. In regards to FLOW this means that we must ensure that local supply chains are developed for the manufacture of turbines and their substructures, as well as their operation and maintenance. We cannot have a situation, for example, where these structures are built in China, and then are merely assembled and serviced from Pembroke Dock.

“In addition, standardisation of specifications and common parts must have a role to play in the success of harnessing the wind power in the Celtic Sea. The rapid acceleration in manufacturing and build out for FLOW in the Celtic Sea means collaboration is essential, and yet I have seen no evidence of collaboration between developers. Developing and fostering local supply chains is made even more challenging when local businesses lack direction and certainty.

“Finally, the Crown Estate will earn billions of pounds from FLOW, and for the people of Pembrokeshire to see no direct financial return would be deeply inequitable. I would therefore appreciate the chance to meet with you and/or one of your ministers, whether in London or Pembrokeshire, to discuss the inclusion, within the licensing process, of clauses for local content within the supply chain, penalties for non-compliance and a general price cap; fixing standards and common parts for the leasing round, with lessons to be taken forward and standards revised in collaboration with developers; and the prospect of establishing a community fund for Pembrokeshire and for it to be awarded penalty money from any non-compliance.

“I would also be keen to discuss additional enabling factors such as port infrastructure, which is another key component to turn this opportunity into a reality.”

Determination

Mr Tufnell added that he believes Mr Miliband shares his determination for a just transition, and that he has every confidence that the new government will deliver for Pembrokeshire. He said: “The Green Prosperity Plan will create a partnership with business through our National Wealth Fund and Great British Energy allowing the government to invest in the industries of the future thereby generating economic growth.

“Our economic fortunes need to change. It will be my mission as an MP to make sure that Pembrokeshire is at the forefront of government policy.

“I am determined to get Pembrokeshire on the map, and to improve opportunities, skills, pay and more.

“I am looking forward to working with key stakeholders in the area such as Pembrokeshire County Council and the Port of Milford Haven to deliver these benefits.”

Mr Tufnell is awaiting a response from Mr Miliband.

