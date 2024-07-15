New MP urged to quit as county councillor

A newly elected Labour MP is facing calls for her to step down as a councillor.

Catherine Fookes was elected as MP for Monmouthshire at the recent general election, unseating the Conservatives, with a 3,338 majority.

She was elected to represent Monmouth’s Town ward at the May 2022 local government elections when Labour became the largest party on the county council.

The council’s Labour group confirmed last week that Ms Fookes’ committee places are set to be reallocated to other councillors, including her place on Performance and Overview scrutiny committee, which she hasn’t attended since January 2024, having missed the last five meetings.

The Welsh Government recently banned Members of the Welsh Parliament from working as Senedd Members and County Councillors, but the legislation doesn’t apply to MPs.

Conservative Leader of the Opposition, Cllr Richard John, has tabled a motion congratulating Cllr Fookes on her election but urging her stick to a pre-election promise to be “a full-time MP” and resign her council seat.

Unless she steps down Ms Fookes could remain a councillor until the next local elections in May 2027.

Disappointed

Cllr John said, “While I congratulate Catherine Fookes on her election, she promised to be a full-time MP so I’m disappointed that it now seems that she proposes to carry on being a local councillor from London.

“The Welsh Labour Party is clearly opposed to its members double-jobbing and has legislated to prevent it, but that hasn’t stopped Catherine Fookes or our new Police and Crime Commissioner Jane Mudd from trying to do both.

“Given all the chaos that residents and businesses in Town ward have had to contend with in the past year, it’s vital that they have the chance to elect a diligent councillor who can actually be on the ground to represent them, not in London.

“It really isn’t fair on the public for Cllr Fookes to take both salaries when everyone knows it would be impossible to do justice to both jobs.”

“The public are sick of politicians who promise one thing prior to an election and then do the exact opposite afterwards. It’s in all our interests that our new MP is able to succeed in her role so Catherine needs to do the honourable thing and step down to focus on her new duties.”

