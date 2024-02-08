New name for Welsh school revealed

A new primary school that will open in Powys later this year has been named, the county council has said.

Ysgol Golwg Pen y Fan will be the name of the new school that will open in Brecon this September.

The new school will be established following the merger of Mount Street Infants School, Mount Street Junior School and Cradoc C.P. School as part of Transforming Education plans by Powys County Council for the Brecon catchment area.

New building

The new school will initially operate on the three existing sites before eventually moving to a brand-new building in Brecon, which will provide brand new, 21st century facilities for pupils.

Pupils were initially asked to suggest possible names. A shortlist of six names was then agreed by the Temporary Governing Body, and the school communities were asked for their views on the shortlisted names.

After considering the responses, the Temporary Governing Body agreed to propose Ysgol Golwg Pen y Fan as the name of the new school.

Jess Williams, Chair of Ysgol Golwg Pen y Fan’s Temporary Governing Body, said: “The temporary governing body and I are extremely excited about the name for the new school, Ysgol Golwg Pen y Fan.

“We have enjoyed working collaboratively with pupils, parents, staff, and the local community and I would like to thank them all for the help, engagement, and support.

“It is a fantastic step of progression for the new school and I look forward to seeing and being part of further developments during the transition.”

“A wonderful name”

Headteacher Sarah Court said: “It was a privilege to spend time in the schools, talking to the children and staff as they thought of ideas for a school name.

“The school community has chosen a wonderful name from the selection that were put forward.

“It is great to see the new school develop step by step and I feel very proud to be part of Ysgol Golwg Pen y Fan’s new journey.”

Cllr Pete Roberts, Cabinet Member for a Learning Powys, said: “In over six months’ time, a new chapter for education in Brecon will begin with the opening of Ysgol Golwg Pen y Fan.

“I would like to wish governors, staff, parents and pupils all the best over the coming months as they make the preparations as part of this merger. I will look forward to working with them as we work to improve the learner experience for those children who will attend Ysgol Golwg Pen y Fan.”

The new name will be subject to a delegated decision by the Cabinet Member for a Learning Powys.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

