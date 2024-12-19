New net fishing rules proposed to protect salmon and sea trout on the River Dee

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) is proposing new net fishing regulations to protect salmon and sea trout stocks on the River Dee and Dee Estuary.

The current Net Limitation Order (NLO), which has governed the net fishery for these species for the past decade, is due for renewal in June 2025. No net licences have been issued under the NLO since 2009, meaning that net fishing has not occurred on the River Dee for 15 years.

The 12-week consultation will run from 18 December 2024 to 12 March 2025. It focuses on the Welsh section of the River Dee, and responses should be submitted to NRW.

A separate consultation for the English portion of the river will be conducted by the Environment Agency.

Decline

Unfortunately, despite the absence of net fishing, numbers of salmon and sea trout returning to the river have continued to decline over the past decade. These fish populations are smaller and less resilient, making them more vulnerable to environmental pressures and human activities.

To address this, NRW is proposing to replace the NLO with new byelaws that would close the net fishery on the River Dee entirely. This approach prioritises the long-term protection of these iconic species, ensuring that future generations can enjoy their ecological and cultural significance.

“Essential”

Richard Pierce, Senior Fisheries Officer for NRW, said:“Protecting salmon and sea trout is essential for the health of the River Dee and for maintaining the connection between our communities and nature.

“We are inviting everyone to share their views on these important proposals. Public input is vital to ensure a balanced decision that reflects ecological needs and community interests.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

