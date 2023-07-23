New network representing food and drink sector formed

A new network representing Wales’ food and drink sector will be highlighted at a keynote reception hosted by the First Minister at next week’s Royal Welsh Agricultural Show.

The newly formed group Food 7 Cymru brings together seven leading trade associations, to promote and sustainably develop employment, investment and growth in the Welsh food and drink sector.

The Welsh Retail Consortium, National Farmers Union Cymru, Farmers’ Union of Wales, Logistics UK, Food and Drink Federation Cymru, The Association of Convenience Stores and UKHospitality Cymru Members are all members of the new organisation.

“This new network is a milestone in the representation and promotion of this incredible industry,” said Food 7 Cymru Co-ordinator David Chapman, Executive Director of UKHospitality Cymru.

“Every part of this huge sector- from farms and manufacturers to pubs, restaurants, hotels, shops and retailers and transport businesses- comes under our banner.

“Food 7 Cymru will highlight food and drink’s significance to the economy, employment and communities in Wales and will also provide a platform to shout about our successes and our ambitious plans to train, employ and invest here in Wales.”

