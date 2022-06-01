New news website for Welsh language learners launched at Urdd Eisteddfod

A new news website for Welsh language learners has been launched at the Urdd Eisteddfod youth festival.

The new Lingo360 news website is part of the Golwg360 news network but will offer an online space to provide news and articles specifically for learners or those less confident in reading written Welsh.

It offers an online edition of the bi-monthly magazine Lingo Newydd which has been offering news, articles and guidance for learners in print form for some decades.

“It’s been evident for some time that there is increased demand for content for learners, and so were are very pleased to introduce the brand new Lingo360 website, which will play a central part in the company’s provision, especially on weekends,” said Alun Rhys Chivers, golwg360 editor.

“Our intention as we introduce the Lingo360 website is to help Welsh learners and less confident Welsh speakers on their journey to becoming fluent, with vocabulary to help them read ‘News of the Week’ and a variety of feature articles.

“Hopefully there will be something of interest to everyone.”

In addition to news articles, the website will include various additional items and quizzes which will give people the opportunity to practice their language skills.

But Alun Rhys Chivers stressed that Lingo360 is not only for learners but will be an important resource for those returning to the Welsh language after a lengthy period of not having used the language, or those who don’t feel totally confident reading items in Welsh.

