New partnership aims to help students combine sporting and academic aspirations

A new partnership has been agreed between the University of Wales Trinity Saint David’s Academy of Sport and Pembrokeshire College Sports Academy to help students achieve their academic and sporting aspirations.

UWTSD has developed a framework to enable collaboration with other Higher and Further Education institutions within the region.

A network of Technical University Institutes bringing together higher and further education was also formed earlier this year.

Pembrokeshire College and UWTSD have already collaborated on key academic decisions for over a decade and this new partnership will further strengthen relationships.

The new partnership aims to provide an excellent learning experience and support students involved in high-performance sports while they study.

Unique pathway

Students will be able to access professional-level coaching and strength and conditioning training, as well as advice on nutrition, diet, and lifestyle.

They will gain access to sports facilities across both institutions, which will provide the environment for students to compete in the Welsh Colleges and British Colleges Sport Competitions at Further Education.

Students will also be able to compete in the British Universities and Colleges Sports (BUCS) leagues, events, and championships at Higher Education.

Lee Tregoning, Head of the UWTSD Academy of Sport said: “We are enhancing the linkages between further and higher education to create this unique pathway for academic excellence and high-performance sport that will be for the benefit of our learners.

“We welcome the opportunities this creates for greater alignment between the two sporting academies. We aim to develop and enhance our partnership and to maximise further, higher education and progression opportunities for learners in both academia and sport.”

Elaine Rees, Head of Specialist Vocational Education at Pembrokeshire College added: “This partnership strengthens the opportunity for students to continue their education and sporting journey in West Wales.

“The services that both Academies provide gives a typical student a 5-year pathway where they can train and play at the highest level in College and University Sport while also achieving their academic goals.”

