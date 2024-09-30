New pilgrimage trail opens in north Wales

A new pilgrimage route officially opened in north Wales this weekend, marking a significant addition to the region’s spiritual and cultural landscape.

Llwybr Cadfan, named after the 6th-century Saint Cadfan, launched on Saturday (28 September) at St Cadfan’s Church in Tywyn, Gwynedd.

The opening event saw 20 pilgrims, including the Archbishop of Wales Andrew John, embark on the first stage of the trail.

The pilgrims walked from St Cadfan’s Church – the first church on the route – to St Mary and St Egryn’s Church in Llanegryn.

Along the route, Revd Jane Finn, Pilgrim Priest in the Diocese of Bangor, guided them through reflections and prayers, symbolically establishing the path for future generations of pilgrims.

Returning to Tywyn, the pilgrims were welcomed back with a special celebration service.

Christian singer Cass Meurig, known for her Welsh language spiritual music, performed several pieces that echoed the day’s theme of pilgrimage and spiritual journey.

Her haunting melodies on the crwth, a traditional Welsh stringed instrument, added a unique cultural dimension to the service.

Readings

The celebration also included poetry readings by renowned Welsh poets Siân Northey and Siôn Aled.

Their verses reflected on the significance of the Cadfan Trail and the spiritual heritage of north Wales.

The Archbishop of Wales said: “We have had a great day and it has been a wonderful occasion just meeting people, spending time in fellowship and also being still and encountering God.

“With the success of programmes such as BBC’s Pilgrimage, we have seen more and more people explore their spirituality by walking ancient pilgrimage routes and visiting churches and holy wells to discover our rich Christian heritage as they seek answers to life’s problems.

“I hope and pray that many more people will discover or deepen their spirituality as they embark on what can be a life-changing pilgrimage.”

Llwybr Cadfan stretches 128 miles (207 km) from Tywyn to Ynys Enlli (Bardsey Island) and has been developed by the Diocese of Bangor and funded by the Church in Wales Evangelism Fund.

It aims to offer both spiritual seekers and adventure enthusiasts a chance to explore the rich heritage and natural beauty of north west Wales.

The full trail, which takes approximately 12 days to complete, includes visits to 17 historic churches and six holy wells.

It passes through areas of outstanding natural beauty in Meirionydd, Eifionydd, and the Llŷn Peninsula, before culminating at Ynys Enlli (Bardsey Island), a location renowned for its spiritual significance.

This new trail is expected to attract both local and international visitors, offering a unique blend of spiritual journey and cultural exploration in one of Wales’ most picturesque regions.

