New pilot primary school reading mentoring programme announced

Ten primary schools from across Wales will take part in a new pilot programme to help improve reading and literacy.

The schools will be partnered with university students who have volunteered to be reading mentors for the pupils.

Small groups of up to eight learners will have six one-hour sessions in person with their mentors.

The pilot, which has been announced today by Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles, will focus on learners in years five and six, to help prepare them for secondary school.

Welsh reading will be incorporated into any future phases and upscaling of the scheme.

The project will be overseen by Cardiff University, which has already begun recruiting both post and undergraduate university students from across Wales to be part of a network of mentors after being provided with training.

“Reading is an essential skill that pupils will use throughout their life. It’s vital that we ignite a passion for reading from a young age,” Mr Miles said.

“Improving reading skills is a national priority, which is why in we have invested an additional £5 million to support pupils, including ensuring every child receives a free book.

“The pilot mentoring programme will provide benefits to improve literacy skills and also build communication and confidence for both the mentor and those being mentored.”

