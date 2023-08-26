New Plaid Cymru leader to address Independence March in Bangor

Rhun ap Iorwerth, who became the Plaid Cymru leader in June, will address the latest in a series of marches for independence in Bangor in four weeks’ time.

The March for Independence, held on the 23rd of September, is jointly organised by YesCymru and AUOBCymru and aims to amplify the case for an inclusive, independent Wales, with more speakers being announced in coming weeks.

Starting at 1pm from Glanrafon Car Park, organisers say the march will be more than a physical procession; it will symbolise the collective aspirations of the people of Wales for a future shaped by their own choices.

Led by Welsh folk musicians and accompanied by vibrant banners and flags, the march will travel down Bangor High Street, turning onto Glynne Road before proceeding down Deiniol Road back towards Glanrafon Car Park.

After the march at around 2pm, there will be a rally, also at Glanrafon Car Park, featuring a large stage, PA system, and a video screen for the speeches and performances.

Anticipation

Previous marches, such as those held in Caernarfon, Merthyr Tudful, Wrexham, Cardiff, and most recently Swansea, have seen up to 10,000 participants, showcasing the growing interest and engagement in the pursuit of an independent Wales.

Rhun ap Iorwerth said: “I’m looking forward to joining thousands of people once again to clearly state our support for an independent Wales, this time in Bangor.

“This is not as good as it gets for Wales – we can aim higher as a nation, and indeed we must. It is clear to me that we have so much to offer – in our people, our natural resources, in our distinctiveness, our community enterprise and our ingenuity. Wales can stand on its own two feet.

“Independence is a normal state for a country to exist in, and that is what we are aiming for. I’m excited about my role as Plaid Cymru Leader – to convince more and more people just why we’re on this journey towards an independent Wales – towards a Wales that is more prosperous, fairer, greener and more ambitious.”

Geraint Thomas, one of the organisers who runs a business in nearby Caernarfon, said: “I’m delighted that Gwynedd will once again play host to the AUOBCymru and YesCymru march for independence. With over 8,000 attendees at the march in Caernarfon back in 2019, we are hopeful to surpass that figure in Bangor this time.

“The anticipation is high as we prepare to welcome individuals from across Wales to Bangor. As organisers, we are working diligently to ensure that this will be one of the best marches yet!”

Indy Market, Gig and coaches

Next to Glanrafon Car Park, The Old Bowling Green will host an “Indy Market” from 10am to 4pm, where organisations will promote their causes, and local artisans and producers will showcase their offerings, creating a space for communal engagement and support.

As the day turns to evening, the celebration continues with the “Independence Gig” at Theatr Bryn Terfel, Pontio. Fleur De Lys, Tara Bandito, 3 Hwr Doeth, and Maes Parcio will take to the stage, promising an evening of entertainment that resonates with the day’s themes. Tickets are available through the Pontio website.

Coaches are being organised to the march from all over Wales. As there is limited availability, those who wish to travel on the official coaches are advised to book their tickets early via the YesCymru Shop.

For more information about the event, visit the event website or join the conversation on Facebook and by using the hashtags #Annibyniaeth and #indyWales on social media.

