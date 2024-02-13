New plans for £390 million bottle-making factory approved
Elgan Hearn, local democracy reporter
New plans for a £390 million bottle-making factory have been approved by planners.
In September last year, it was revealed that Turkish firm CiNER Glass Ltd wanted to make number of changes to the original planning permission to build the plant at the Rassau Industrial Estate on the outskirts of Ebbw Vale.
Planning permission was originally granted in June 2022 by the Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s Planning Committee.
Subsequently the company lodged a section 73 planning application with the council and an initial public consultation on the changes took place in October and November last year.
A further month-long consultation started over the Christmas holiday period after further tweaks to the plans were made, these centred on the “batch building” proposed at the site.
The tweaks included rotating the batch building by 90 degrees, with the longer elevations now facing east and west.
This change was to reduce the overall size of the service yard, reducing the overall footprint of the development.
Relocation
It would also allow the relocation of the warehouse to the end of the main production buildings, forming the preferred linear layout.
A conveyor bridge structure will also be moved from the end of the building to the side.
According to planning agents Arup it is “unlikely” that the changes would create “new significant effects.”
Last year, Arup were commissioned by CiNER to change some of the “approved parameters” to the scale, height, layout, appearance, access, and landscape of the proposal.
Great Crested Newts
The company also want to remove a condition which relates to Great Crested Newts as they believe they have provided “sufficient details” on this topic.
A spokesman for Blaenau Gwent said: “The application was approved on February 1.
“The rationale behind that decision is that the impacts are now the same or less for each issue than the scheme previously consented by Planning Committee.
“The new permission is subject to the same legal agreement and conditions save that the approved plans have changed to reflect the new design and the requirement for Great Crested Newts has been omitted as it’s been proven they are not present since the original consent was issued.”
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
Turkish!…Gordon Bennett…
Is it owned by the Turkish Government or the Turkish Military ?
Consortium of Turkish barbers from all over South Wales. Hundreds of them !
I hope the people of Istanbul never said Wales! In such a dismissive way when John Toshack took over Besiktas.
Me too…apples and pears…
Owned by one man Turgay Ciner with many branches in Mining, Energy, Chemicals, Media, Maritime and Shipping…you don’t say…they need a closer look, anything to do with you Mr Gething?…
Slap bang between Iran and Russia we find Erdogan, he hates, bombs and murders the Kurds…I thought we in Cymru liked the Kurds…another ‘whipping boy’ for the list…
With that sort of a Portfolio Cymru offers Rich Pickings (famous carpetbagger) unlimited opportunities that we should be taking for ourselves…
Be wary of Solicitor Politicians…
they are trained to extract the last penny…
Call me Lord Dave gets a chance to increase the feathers in his nest/shepherd’s hut meeting China’s Foreign Minister…
£390 million ! How much of that is loaned/granted by Wales gov ? How much is under some sort of guarantee which becomes effective if the project fails ? That could be a big capital cost for creation of how many hundreds of jobs ? Glass is a good packaging material but does need recycling due to chipping etc and other health/hygiene issues. Even on reuse it is energy intensive. Big wind farm behind Rassau Industrial Estate or something a touch more imaginative ?