New plans for Conwy Civic Hall revealed

Richard Evans, local democracy reporter

Plans for Conwy’s Civic Hall were unveiled today.

Developers Nautical Point displayed the plans at the Civic Hall as part of a public consultation.

Once completed the former library building will be converted into an Artisan Food Hall with a restaurant and bar area – if it gets planning permission.

The developers must first apply to Conwy’s planning department for a change of use for the grade-two listed building, which lies within a World Heritage Site.

The development of the former library building on Caste Street will also include 15 rooms for apartment or holiday accommodation.

Nautical Point is Conwy County Council’s ‘preferred bidder’, and the developers are supported by the K & C Group and Pure Homes.

A spokesman for Nautical Point said the group had been working on the project for three years.

“Nautical Point has been working closely with CADW to find a sympathetic scheme for this sensitive grade-two listed site that would be suitable given the historic setting of the building in the centre of Conwy.

“The mixed-use scheme will help to deliver both economic and tourism benefits to the region both in terms of job creation during and post construction. ”

‘Lease’

The use for the site has been up in the air for years, following pub chain JD Wetherspoon promising to invest £3m, creating 50 jobs in the town in 2018.

But Conwy’s cabinet snubbed that offer, which was the only bid on the table for the site at the time.

The developers hope to submit a planning application to Conwy’s planning department once the consultation is complete.

A spokeswoman for Conwy County Council commented: “Conwy County Borough Council owns the building and has agreed to lease the building to the developer, on a long leasehold interest, once the developer has obtained planning permission.”

For more information, see Nautical Point’s plans here.

