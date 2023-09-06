New plant will double Wales’ plastic reprocessing capacity

A £45 million investment is set to more than double Wales’ plastic reprocessing capacity and create over 100 new jobs at the former Toyoda Gosei factory in Swansea.

Jayplas, a market leader in plastic reprocessing, will develop an advanced facility capable of processing at least 100,000 tonnes of flexible and rigid plastics a year.

Once fully operational, it will reduce the carbon footprint of Wales by around 150,000 tonnes per year, the equivalent of taking 120,000 cars off the road, making a significant contribution towards reaching the government’s zero waste and net zero emissions by 2050 targets.

The facility will be developed over three phases starting with a rigid plastics and film sorting plant for mixed kerbside waste.

The next stage will be a bottle wash and extrusion plant followed finally by a flexible packaging wash and processing plant.

Significant development

Minister for the Economy, Vaughan Gething said: “I’m delighted to welcome Jayplas to Swansea for this significant development and vote of confidence in our workforce and net zero ambitions.

“Increasing capacity to reprocess and recycle plastic here in Wales opens opportunities to create an innovative and sustainable industry. This project includes significant skilled and green job creation, supports our decarbonisation journey, increases our reprocessing and recycling capacity and supports a stronger, fairer and greener economy.”

Minister for Climate Change, Julie James added: “I am very pleased to see this facility being developed in Wales. It aligns with our commitment to move to a zero waste, net zero carbon Wales and is well timed as we work to bring in the new Workplace Recycling Regulations in April next year, which will further improve the supply of high-quality plastic for recycling.”

Commercial Manager, Kerry O’Neill from Jayplas said: “Jayplas are delighted to announce we are opening a Plastics Processing and Manufacturing plant in Swansea. We have worked closely with the Welsh Government to expand our operations into Wales.

“We will utilise the latest, state of the art technology to ensure we have market leading facilities producing the highest quality products and bring long term investment and sustainable employment to the area.”

