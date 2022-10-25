New PM has chance to end ‘turmoil his party has inflicted on people in Wales’ – Plaid

New Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has a “chance today to put an end to the turmoil that his party has inflicted on people in Wales,” Plaid Cymru’s Westminster leader Liz Saville Roberts MP has said.

That can only happen, according to the Plaid Cymru MP, if the new Prime Minister “rejects his party’s age-old tradition of making the poorest pay for the Tories’ own calamitous decisions,” she added.

Rishi Sunak has been appointed Prime Minister by the King after he accepted the resignation of Liz Truss after just 49 days in office.

The new Conservative leader was invited to form a government by Charles when they met at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday after Ms Truss departed as the shortest-serving prime minister in history.

Mr Sunak, 42, is the UK’s first Hindu PM, the first of Asian heritage and the youngest for more than 200 years.

‘Turmoil inflicted’

Liz Saville Roberts MP said: “Rishi Sunak has a chance today to put an end to the turmoil that his party has inflicted on people in Wales. That can only happen if the new Prime Minister rejects his party’s age-old tradition of making the poorest pay for the Tories’ own calamitous decisions.

“From the outset, we must refuse to accept the Tory argument that austerity is inevitable. It is not. Austerity is always a political choice, not an economic necessity. The decision to reallocate the burden of the Tory party’s failures onto the majority of the population would be just that – a decision.

“We need a reset today. That must include slashing energy prices to last winter’s levels and guaranteeing support beyond six months. Equivalent support must be provided for all households off the gas grid. We need an immediate uplift of £25 to Universal Credit and a commitment to uprate all benefits in line with inflation.

“The current economic crisis is made worse by disruptive trading barriers with our nearest neighbours. Our economy is crying out for membership of the single market and customs union. Sunak is a dyed-in-the-wool Eurosceptic, unlikely to recognise his own role in harming the economy, but we must at least have a recognition that a closer relationship is needed to address the current crisis.

“The political turmoil of the past few months means that the Conservatives have lost all democratic legitimacy. If Rishi Sunak is serious about providing credible political stability, he would call a general election.”

Plaid asks

Plaid Cymru has outlined her party’s main asks of the new Prime Minister:

Slash Energy Prices

Cancel the October price hike, restore last winter’s significantly lower average price cap of £1,277 a year, and extend the price cap beyond the six-month limit for households and businesses. Equivalent support must be provided for all households off the gas grid.

Boost benefits and protect public services

Provide an immediate uplift of £25 to Universal Credit and legacy benefits. Commit to uprating all benefits in line with inflation from April next year and no further cuts to public services.

Reduce friction with the EU

The economic crisis requires a closer trading relationship with our nearest trading partners. Single market and customs union membership is the clearest answer – but a recognition of a closer relationship is required at the very least.

