New policing strategy focuses on community engagement and crime prevention

A new policing strategy aims to prioritise community engagement and early intervention in a bid to restore faith in the police and tackle crime at its roots.

Residents across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire, and Powys are set to benefit from a renewed approach to neighbourhood policing. A fresh strategy, which prioritises early intervention, prevention, and engagement, aims to enhance community safety and reduce crime.

The Dyfed-Powys Police force, covering half of Wales’ landmass, is rolling out this new approach to address the root causes of crime and antisocial behaviour.

Community

Neighbourhood policing in Dyfed-Powys has long relied on the collaborative efforts of police community support officers (PCSOs), police constables, and special constables. These teams work closely with local residents, businesses, and public services to identify and address issues impacting safety and quality of life.

Under the new strategy, the role of Neighbourhood Policing & Prevention Teams (NPPTs) is to be expanded, with a strong emphasis on visibility. Officers are to spend more time within the community, working proactively to tackle issues before they escalate.

By focusing on crime prevention, early intervention, and problem-solving, these teams could work to restore public confidence and address long-standing concerns about antisocial behaviour and local crime.

Dyfed-Powys Police Chief Constable, Dr Richard Lewis, emphasised the importance of this strategy, stating: “Neighbourhood policing officers, PCSOs and volunteers perform a crucial role in the landscape of policing. Preventing harm is not a new concept to us, or indeed to our partners. We are, however, implementing a new and enhanced approach with increased focus on prevention with the aim of reducing victim and offence levels, and lowering demand on policing.”

Scope

Recent figures highlight the scope of the challenges faced by the police force. Over the 12 months ending in July 2024, Dyfed-Powys Police recorded over 142,000 incidents, with antisocial behaviour accounting for nearly 2% (2,705 incidents) of these cases.

Despite being a small percentage, antisocial behaviour contributes significantly to community fear and erodes public trust in law enforcement. Additionally, more than 30% of recorded crimes, such as theft, criminal damage, and shoplifting, are managed by neighbourhood policing teams, showing the direct impact of localised crime on residents.

The new strategy intends to reduce these figures by targeting the underlying causes of crime, such as social and economic factors, before they escalate. Chief Constable Lewis highlighted the geographical challenges faced by the force, noting that the wide area of Dyfed-Powys requires efficient and effective resource deployment.

In this, the NPPTs will be key in addressing localised crime while maintaining strong links with the community to foster trust and cooperation.

Prevention

Central to the new policing strategy is a focus on young people and the role of dedicated schools police officers. These officers will work with students aged 5-16 to provide educational and pastoral support, which aims to prevent future criminal behaviour and support at-risk youth.

The schools’ programme, delivered through a bilingual curriculum, is designed to create safe, supportive environments and contribute to the overall wellbeing of students.

Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Commissioner, Dafydd Llywelyn, reinforced the importance of the initiative, particularly in light of funding challenges: “The safety and wellbeing of our children is paramount, and the role of school police officers has been vital in creating safe, supportive environments in our schools. Any reduction in support for this programme risked compromising the development and security of our young people.”

Despite cuts to central funding, the Commissioner remains committed to expanding this programme, with plans to extend support into higher education institutions across the force’s area. This long-term investment in youth development is seen as crucial for addressing antisocial behaviour and crime at its source.

Ivydene

Another key element of the strategy is Operation Ivydene, a focused initiative targeting antisocial behaviour hotspots. The operation, which will run until March 2025, brings an additional 11,000 hours of police patrols to the areas worst affected by antisocial behaviour across the Dyfed-Powys area.

Supported by funding from the Home Office, this initiative is aimed at restoring public confidence and reducing fear in these communities.

Chief Constable Lewis believes that increased visibility and a proactive approach will be essential to the success of both Operation Ivydene and the wider strategy. Through closer collaboration with community members and local partners, the police hope to provide sustainable, system-wide solutions to crime and safety concerns.

The new neighbourhood policing strategy in Dyfed-Powys reflects a shift towards more preventative measures, with a focus on long-term problem-solving rather than reactive responses.

For more information about Operation Ivydene, and whether it is live in your area, check here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

