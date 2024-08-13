New policy launched to improve education and training in Welsh prisons

The Welsh Government has announced the launch of a new policy to improve education and training for prisoners.

The policy aims to engage with prisoners to help them into work and “contribute to wider society”.

Prisoners who find work on release are less likely to re-offend than those who do not and investing in learning and skills is seen as key to promoting and developing a culture of rehabilitation in the criminal justice system.

The Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle said: “Prisoner learning and skills provision is vital for rehabilitation.

“Prisoners are often disadvantaged within society, and this new policy gives them the chance to develop the necessary skills needed to thrive in employment.

“I look forward to seeing the benefits that this will provide for the learners, our criminal justice system, and the wider community.”

The Welsh Government worked in partnership with His Majesty’s Prison and Probation Service (HMPPS) Wales, prisoners and prison leavers, education providers and third sector organisations to design the policy.

