New poll finds 71% of people in Wales are worried about cost of living crisis

A new opinion poll has revealed the real extent of people’s worries about the rising cost of living.

According to the survey 71% feel their personal financial situation is set to get worse over the next 12 months and 27% said they’ll struggle to pay their next energy bill.

This follows changes to the energy price cap from energy regulator Ofgem that takes effect from the 1st of April and will mean increased bills for 22 million households.

The poll under its new name Barn Cymru, conducted by YouGov for ITV Cymru Wales and Cardiff University’s Wales Governance Centre, showed that 90% of respondents have seen an increase in the weekly shop.

Elsewhere, people have also seen an increase in fuel and energy prices – with well over 80% feeling both essentials have increased.

Dr Jac Larner, Lecturer in Politics at Cardiff University’s Wales Governance Centre said: “The question here in Wales is which level of Government do the public blame for this problem – are they blaming the Welsh Government or the UK Government?

“We know from previous research that when things tend to be bad, people blame the UK Government almost regardless of who is in charge of different policies. And when things are going well, people seem to attribute that to the Welsh Government even though it might not be within their powers.

“But if previous patterns of opinion are anything to go by, it will be the UK Government that will be blamed for any immediate increases in everyday cost of living.”

‘Growing concerns’

Owain Phillips, ITV Cymru Wales’ Political Correspondent said: “As we experience the biggest cost-of-living shock in decades, this poll reflects the growing concerns about the rising costs facing households in Wales.

“ITV Cymru Wales is proud to rejuvenate this partnership with the Wales Governance Centre and Cardiff University as it provides regular polling and insight into people’s attitudes in Wales on political and other topical matters.”

Barn Cymru is a partnership between ITV Cymru Wales, the Wales Governance Centre at Cardiff University, and the polling agency YouGov.

They aim to provide an insight into people’s beliefs, attitudes and opinions and to gain real-time feedback on public views in Wales.

YouGov polled a representative sample of 1,086 Welsh voters, aged 16+, between 25th and 1st March for ITV Cymru Wales and Cardiff University.

