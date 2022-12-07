New poll puts support for Scottish independence at 56% after Supreme Court decision

A Supreme Court decision that Scotland cannot hold a referendum without Westminster’s say-so seems to have prompted a reaction, with support for separation rising to 56%.

Ipsos’ Scottish Political Monitor, run in partnership with STV News, finds support for independence has risen by six points since the last survey in May.

Among those with a voting intention and very likely to vote, 56% say they would vote Yes in an immediate referendum while 44% say they would vote No.

The UK Supreme Court has unanimously decided that the Scottish Government does not have the power to call an independence referendum.

The court concluded that the proposed bill does relate to reserved matters.

The case could set a future precedent for the rest of the UK, including whether the Welsh Parliament could decided to call an independence referendum.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon had instructed her government’s Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain to refer the case to the UK’s highest court.

She wanted to hold a referendum on 19 October next year.

Her move came after the UK Government said that it would not allow the Scottish Government to hold a referendum.

‘Undemocratic’

The constitution is a reserved matter to Westminster, but the case does raise the question regarding by what means the people of Scotland or other nations in the UK could leave the union if they so wished.

Reacting to the Supreme Court ruling, Nicola Sturgeon added that “Scottish democracy will not be denied”.

She stated: “Today’s ruling blocks one route to Scotland’s voice being heard on independence – but in a democracy our voice cannot and will not be silenced.”

Ms Sturgeon added she would be making a “full statement” in response to the Supreme Court ruling at 11.30am.

Plaid Cymru’s Westminster leader Liz Saville Roberts said: “This ruling exposes the fundamentally undemocratic nature of Westminster rule.

“It is time for the UK Government to guarantee the right to self-determination for all the devolved nations.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

