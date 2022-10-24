New Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to visit King as Penny Mordaunt pulls out of leadership race

Rishi Sunak will be the next Prime Minister after Penny Mordaunt pulled out of the leadership race.

The new prime minister will be the second premier of King Charles III’s reign which is only just over six weeks old.

In a historic first he will also be the first non-white and non-Christian Prime Minister, being a British Indian and a practicing Hindu.

Rishi Sunak won the support of more than half the parliamentary party – far more than the 100 nominations needed by the 2pm deadline.

A source for the Penny Mordaunt campaign said the Commons Leader got the backing of 90 MPs.

They told the PA news agency: “1922 has offered to verify the numbers but Penny got 90. She is fully backing Rishi.”

Penny Mordaunt she dropped out moments before the 2pm deadline, saying: “Our Party is our membership. Whether we are elected representatives, activists, fundraisers or supporter. We all have a stake in who our leader is.

“These are unprecedented times. Despite the compressed timetable for the leadership contest it is clear that colleagues feel we need certainty today. They have taken this decision in good faith for the good of the country.

“Members should know that this proposition has been fairly and thoroughly tested by the agreed 1922 process.

“As a result, we have now chosen our next Prime Minister. This decision is an historic one and shows, once again, the diversity and talent of our party. Rishi has my full support.

“I am proud of the campaign we ran and grateful to all those, across all sides of our party, who gave me their backing.

“We all owe it to the country, to each other and to Rishi to unite and work together for the good of the nation. There is much work to be done.”

Rishi Sunak will take office with their party trailing Labour in the polls by the largest gap for 25 years.

The Tories’ seven-day poll average currently stands at 20%, 33 points behind Labour on 53%.

