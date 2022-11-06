New Prince of Wales to start tweeting in Welsh as part of language drive

The new Prince of Wales has said that he will start tweeting in Welsh as part of a drive to improve his communications in the language.

He told the Times newspaper that he needs to “branch out a bit” with his Welsh, is not yet taking lessons but will begin “supporting Welsh-language projects”.

He will also invite Welsh language channel S4C to join the official media entourage on engagements within Wales.

Royal sources told the newspaper that William is keen to learn and speak more Welsh as the couple focus on “deepening the trust and respect of the people of Wales over time”.

A source close to the couple said: “Language is something we’re working through. We know it is important.”

Prince William said in September that he had started learning Welsh, and could say “bore da”, “paned” and “bara birth”.

