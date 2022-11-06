Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

New Prince of Wales to start tweeting in Welsh as part of language drive

06 Nov 2022 1 minute read
The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to the RNLI Holyhead Lifeboat Station, in Holyhead. Picture by Danny Lawson / PA

The new Prince of Wales has said that he will start tweeting in Welsh as part of a drive to improve his communications in the language.

He told the Times newspaper that he needs to “branch out a bit” with his Welsh, is not yet taking lessons but will begin “supporting Welsh-language projects”.

He will also invite Welsh language channel S4C to join the official media entourage on engagements within Wales.

Royal sources told the newspaper that William is keen to learn and speak more Welsh as the couple focus on “deepening the trust and respect of the people of Wales over time”.

A source close to the couple said: “Language is something we’re working through. We know it is important.”

Prince William said in September that he had started learning Welsh, and could say “bore da”, “paned” and “bara birth”.

Mawkernewek
Mawkernewek
2 hours ago

Again this site shows pro-royalist bias by using the fake Prince of Wales title.

1
Reply
Alexander van Rose
Alexander van Rose
2 hours ago

Pity he hasn’t got as far as getting ‘bara brith’ right

0
Reply
Ieu
Ieu
1 hour ago

Good on him. People can’t expect that he’s going to denounce his title and declare a Welsh Republic. Within his role, I think it’s great he’s promoting the language and hope he is serious about learning it and using it publicly.

-1
Reply
Welsh_Siôn
Welsh_Siôn
1 hour ago

Prince William said in September that he had started learning Welsh, and could say “bore da”, “paned” and “bara birth”.

____________

I’ve learnt how to say “Good morning”, “cuppa” and “Victoria sponge”.

Can I have a puff piece in nation.england and be appointed Prince Of England?

2
Reply
WilliamsG
WilliamsG
1 hour ago

Another attempt by the royals to make themselves relevant because they definitely are not. They will jump on any bandwagon they can

3
Reply
Y Cymro
Y Cymro
1 hour ago

Just tokenism from Englishman William. No doubt he’ll employ someone at Welsh taxpayers expense to tweet on his behalf. Does he think we are that naive to believe he cares about the Welsh language or Wales. I wish he’d just shut up and go away. 🙄

1
Reply
David
David
1 hour ago

William Windsor could invest his money in S4C as he wants their help (see other post on Nation Cymru).

1
Reply
George Thomas
George Thomas
1 hour ago

I wouldn’t mind if that family decides to play role similar to Rob/Ryan who promote Wales while not claiming to be Welsh themselves.

Prince of Wales suggests ownership which is bulls**t.

2
Reply
Karl
Karl
1 hour ago

Fake Prince of Wales, who is also Head of the English FA. He can stay playing dress up in his own country.

2
Reply
Geoffrey ap.
Geoffrey ap.
1 hour ago

Does anyone believe that he will do this himself? One of his flunkies will do it for him.

1
Reply
Robert Griffiths
Robert Griffiths
49 minutes ago

End the Monarchy – makes sense in any language.

1
Reply
Steve Duggan
Steve Duggan
38 minutes ago

Ignore him, he’s a nobody unless we make him so. If Cymru doesn’t want this English POW then whenever he visits we should turn our backs on him or – if I had my way- prevent him crossing the border in the first place. Just don’t give him the time of day. Waste of energy.

Last edited 38 minutes ago by Steve Duggan
1
Reply

