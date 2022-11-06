New Prince of Wales to start tweeting in Welsh as part of language drive
The new Prince of Wales has said that he will start tweeting in Welsh as part of a drive to improve his communications in the language.
He told the Times newspaper that he needs to “branch out a bit” with his Welsh, is not yet taking lessons but will begin “supporting Welsh-language projects”.
He will also invite Welsh language channel S4C to join the official media entourage on engagements within Wales.
Royal sources told the newspaper that William is keen to learn and speak more Welsh as the couple focus on “deepening the trust and respect of the people of Wales over time”.
A source close to the couple said: “Language is something we’re working through. We know it is important.”
Prince William said in September that he had started learning Welsh, and could say “bore da”, “paned” and “bara birth”.
Again this site shows pro-royalist bias by using the fake Prince of Wales title.
Pity he hasn’t got as far as getting ‘bara brith’ right
Good on him. People can’t expect that he’s going to denounce his title and declare a Welsh Republic. Within his role, I think it’s great he’s promoting the language and hope he is serious about learning it and using it publicly.
____________
I’ve learnt how to say “Good morning”, “cuppa” and “Victoria sponge”.
Can I have a puff piece in nation.england and be appointed Prince Of England?
Another attempt by the royals to make themselves relevant because they definitely are not. They will jump on any bandwagon they can
Just tokenism from Englishman William. No doubt he’ll employ someone at Welsh taxpayers expense to tweet on his behalf. Does he think we are that naive to believe he cares about the Welsh language or Wales. I wish he’d just shut up and go away. 🙄
William Windsor could invest his money in S4C as he wants their help (see other post on Nation Cymru).
I wouldn’t mind if that family decides to play role similar to Rob/Ryan who promote Wales while not claiming to be Welsh themselves.
Prince of Wales suggests ownership which is bulls**t.
Fake Prince of Wales, who is also Head of the English FA. He can stay playing dress up in his own country.
Does anyone believe that he will do this himself? One of his flunkies will do it for him.
End the Monarchy – makes sense in any language.
Ignore him, he’s a nobody unless we make him so. If Cymru doesn’t want this English POW then whenever he visits we should turn our backs on him or – if I had my way- prevent him crossing the border in the first place. Just don’t give him the time of day. Waste of energy.