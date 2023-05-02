New programme aims to open the door to publishing for children

New and aspiring children’s authors from Wales are being offered the chance to join a programme of free online sessions from Firefly Press, which aims to demystify children’s publishing.

Firefly Ignite sessions are open to writers born, raised and/or living in Wales and from backgrounds currently underrepresented in publishing.

The programme, which has been made possible through the support of Creative Wales and the Books Council of Wales, will provide an introduction and insight into the different stages of publishing, starting with a session from literary agent Anwen Hoosen.

This will be followed by a session with Firefly editors Penny Thomas, Rebecca Lloyd and Rebecca F. John, and concluding with an author panel featuring Yvonne Banham, Claire Fayers, Luke Palmer and Alex Wharton.

Organisers say that Firefly Ignite is perfect for those who want to write for children, teens and young adults but don’t know where to start, or what to do next.

All sessions will be held on Zoom and will be free to attend to ensure they are accessible to as many writers as possible. The programme begins on 23rd May at 7pm, followed by sessions on 5th and 19th June.

Firefly Publisher Penny Thomas said: “All children should have the chance to see themselves reflected in the stories they read for pleasure, as well as discover new worlds.

“Publishing can appear daunting, but we hope these sessions will reach and encourage would-be children’s writers from underrepresented backgrounds to pick up their pen, open their laptop and get started on a new generation of children’s books from Wales.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

