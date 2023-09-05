New programme offers future medical students on-the-job training

Potential medical students from Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire are learning ‘on the job’ as part of Hywel Dda University Health Board’s new ‘Becoming a Doctor’ programme.

The work experience scheme gives students the chance to practice simulated suturing, cannulation and to learn from different clinical scenarios.

The programme also aims to help students gain an insight into the realities of caring for others and supports the development of the skills and values needed to become a doctor.

Opportunity

Mark Henwwood, Deputy Medical Director at the health board said: “This year, we held clinical skills and simulation workshops in our four main hospital sites, Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth, Glangwili Hospital in Carmarthen, Prince Philip Hospital in Llanelli, and Withybush Hospital in Haverfordwest.

“We want to raise awareness about this great opportunity with people interested in having a medical career in our local NHS. I hope it encourages and inspires them to consider the possibilities and give it a go.

Helen Thomas, Head of Medical Education & Professional Standards added: “This year we were really excited to launch the new ‘Becoming a Doctor’ programme across Hywel Dda. “We would like to thank all those departments and colleagues that were involved with making this year’s programme such a great success.

“The feedback from the pupils that attended the programme has been heartening. We will continue to build on this success, enhancing the experiences we provide to further inspire, encourage and support pupils from our local areas to embark on medical and healthcare careers within Hywel Dda.”

“Our ‘Becoming a Doctor’ programme incorporates medical school application support (which includes presentations and guidance from admissions staff from Cardiff and Swansea medical schools), clinical skills and simulation workshops, hospital/GP observation placements where appropriate.

Hywel Dda’s programme is open to students of 16 or over who live in and/or attend an educational institution in Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion or Pembrokeshire

Potential participants in the programme must also have a minimum GCSE Grade 6/B in English, Maths, Biology, Chemistry & Physics and high predicted A-level grades (minimum B) in Chemistry and Biology, plus Maths, Physics or Psychology.

Students must arrange a placement through the Future Workforce Team [email protected], who will send the relevant application forms.

Completed applications must be returned to the Future Workforce Team by the deadline of 31 December 2023.

