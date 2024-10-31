New project underway to improve water quality at popular seaside town

A major project is underway to improve bathing water quality at a popular seaside town.

Officers from Conwy County Borough Council, Dŵr Cymru and Natural Resources Wales (NRW) have been visiting homes in the town’s Craig y Don area to check wastewater and surface water connections.

So far more than 120 homes have been visited and 18 issues such as blockages on wastewater pipes, misconnected kitchen sinks and defects in surface water pipes have been found.

Homes have two separate sewer connections – one for wastewater which is taken to sewage works for treatment and a surface water sewer which takes clean water out to sea.

E.coli

The project aims to improve bathing water quality at Llandudno North Shore by ensuring any misconnected wastewater pipes or other issues are fixed so bacteria including E.coli and Intestinal Entercocci do not enter the sea.

Cllr Goronwy Edwards, the Council’s Cabinet Member for Infrastructure, Transport and Facilities, said: “We’re working with Dŵr Cymru and NRW to raise awareness around the issues of misconnections.

“Wastewater from showers, toilets, sinks, washing machines and dishwashers contains bacteria and chemicals which have an impact on water quality. When this wastewater enters the surface water sewer, known as a misconnection, it will cause pollution in the sea.

“Most misconnections have been done entirely by accident, so we’d urge anyone installing a new appliance or fitting new connections to make sure it’s installed properly.”

Coloured dye

During visits officers have been lifting manholes and using coloured dye to ensure wastewater is connected to the correct pipe by flushing toilets or running taps.

Gareth Williams, Welsh Water Pollution Prevention Technician said; “As misconnected pipes can cause pollution to local rivers and beaches it is important to us to prevent, and raise awareness about misconnections with our customers and businesses.

“By working together with the local authority and Natural Resources Wales on resolving misconnections we can help protect the local environment and help improve the bathing waters around the Llandudno area.”

Further visits will be taking place in the area over the coming months to continue to raise awareness of the issue.

Further information is available from [email protected] or 01492 575222.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

