New proposals released for major redevelopment of Porthcawl seafront

Lewis Smith, local democracy reporter

New proposals have been released as part of the plans for a large-scale redevelopment of Porthcawl’s seafront area.

The new plans cover 32 hectares of open space around Salt Lake, Hillsboro, Griffin Park, Coney Beach, and Sandy Bay, and are described as “illustrative and dependent upon the availability of future funding”.

If given the go-ahead, they could see the creation of a 200m-long seafront park that runs the length of Salt Lake adjacent to the eastern esplanade. This would feature a mix of green areas which people could use to walk, exercise, or use as a picnic area.

A children’s play area with water features has also been proposed, along with a commercial unit for selling refreshments and an outdoor space for events such as fairs and marquees.

A public plaza is planned for the top end of Salt Lake, opposite the marina, which features planting, seating and all-weather shelters, with an extension to Dock Street used for a pedestrian and cycle link between the town centre and the eastern promenade.

Climbing wall

At Sandy Bay west, Griffin Park could be doubled in size with new facilities such as an outdoor climbing wall and multi-use games area, with the tennis courts relocated to make way for a new road system.

Nearby, the site known locally as the Monster Park will be used to extend Griffin Park and create a green corridor to link up with the seafront area.

There would also be a new promenade planned for Coney Beach as part of the council’s ongoing flood defence scheme. Land at the lower end of Hillsboro near the Harlequin building would become the site of a new small park, with separate plans for a multi-storey car parking facility to replace the Hillsboro open air car park.

Illustrative

Councillor Rhys Goode of Nantymoel said: “While these proposals are illustrative and dependent upon the availability of future funding sources, they reflect both the council’s long-term ambitions for Porthcawl and our desire to work closely alongside local people as we seek to deliver a regeneration that is effective, realistic and sustainable.

“In preparing these concept designs, we have gathered feedback and taken views from residents and visitors alike. This has included a great deal of consultation with people of all ages and backgrounds, including school children and local groups and organisations, in order to gather as many insights as possible.”

Brian Jones is a town councillor for Porthcawl and said there were still a lot of issues that needed to be addressed.

He said: “There are some good parts of the plan, for example the park at Salt Lake with the water attractions, as well as the plans to maintain trees in the Monster Park as a green corridor.

“That being said there are not enough details given within them at the moment for people to properly scrutinise and decide if they like the ideas or not, so more information will definitely have to come forward.

“There are also long-term questions which have still not been addressed, such as how to deal with the major parking pressures in the town, as well as the impact the creation of a new road system would have.”

