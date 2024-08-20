New public footbridge near railway station to open

A new public footbridge near Llandaf railway station has opened today (Tuesday 20 August).

Following the electrification of the railway lines as part of the South Wales Metro project, coupled with the introduction of more frequent services running through Llandaf station, the new bridge will provide a safe railway crossing for the community.

It will replace the original level crossing and connects Wingfield Road to Colwinstone Close via an existing footpath running through the playing field.

Ceremony

Members of TfW’s Executive Leadership Team and the project team involved in the design and construction of the bridge will attend a ceremony to open the bridge to the public today.

James Price, Chief Executive Officer at TfW, said: “As we prepare for the introduction of brand new all-electric tram trains next year and an increase in frequency of services to four trains per hour from each of the heads of the Valleys , the majority going through Llandaf, this footbridge will provide a vital safe crossing for the local community.

“I’d like to congratulate the team behind the project and thank residents and stakeholders for their feedback and patience while the work has taken place.”

Originally known as the ‘Barry Wrides’ crossing after a family of farmers who worked the land in the area in the late 19th century, it will continue to be known as the Barry Wrides bridge. Relatives of Barry Wrides, Neil Jellings and his grandson Nate Jackson (aged 8), have also been invited to attend the opening.

Following the bridge’s opening, TfW still has some work to carry out, including landscaping drainage and fencing, with work set to be completed by early December. The site compound will be decommissioned from September 2024, with the playing field reinstated to its previous condition.

Partners Amco Giffen have been working with the community in a number of community benefit schemes. Last month, they installed planters at Llandaff North Community Centre.

Stone which was used for the crane pad has also been recycled, laid and compacted to repair potholes and fix deterioration at the nearby allotments.

