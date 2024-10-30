New public sector hub planned for city centre

Richard Youle Local Democracy Reporter

Plans for a new public sector hub on land set aside for wholesale redevelopment could get the go-ahead next week.

The five-storey building at the former St David’s shopping centre would have mainly Swansea Council office workers on the upper four floors, and ground floor commercial use.

The location of the hub is directly between St Mary’s Church and the unfinished multi-storey car park at the rear of the Tesco superstore. Other new buildings comprising shops, restaurants, flats and parking spaces are planned close by, with St David’s Church to be retained.

Regeneration

The council and development partner Urban Splash are behind the plans, which follow on from the construction of Swansea Arena, the coastal park, the yellow pedestrian bridge across Oystermouth Road and the flats and car park the other side. Decanting council staff from the nearby Civic Centre into the public sector hub, as is the plan, would allow the Civic Centre to be redeveloped.

Members of the public and organisations including the Design Commission for Wales have shared their views about the hub during a consultation.

A design statement submitted on behalf of the council and Urban Splash said 60% of people who responded supported the proposal, with 13% objecting and 27% feeling neutral towards it.

Council planning officers described the five-storey office and commercial building – part of the wider Swansea Central regeneration scheme – as a “significant development” in a report going before the planning committee on November 5. The recommendation is for approval.

Catalyst

The report said: “This further phase of the Swansea Central development will act as a catalyst for further regeneration and investment in Swansea city centre.”

The council has repeatedly said nearly 1,000 workers could be based at the new hub, but the planning report said the upper four floors would only have space for around 240 people. The council said there could actually be space for double that, taking the figure to 480. It added that because many of the workers would be part-time, the hub would effectively be a base for a lot more than 480 employees.

The current aim is for work to start on the hub in autumn 2025, subject to planning and other matters.

