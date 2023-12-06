New rail service delayed due to train shortages

Emily Price

Transport for Wales has confirmed it will delay the introduction of increased services on a south Wales line due to a shortage of trains after a number suffered wheel damage.

The rail operator had previously planned to launch direct services between Ebbw Vale and Newport from this week with two trains per hour – one to Cardiff and one to Newport.

It would have seen more than 60 services running on the line every single day.

The plans were the result of a £70 million investment through the Welsh Government and Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council.

However, TfW said today the plans will be delayed until January 2024 because stormy weather throughout November led to several trains suffered wheel damage.

A repair programme will now take place over the coming weeks.

Once TfW have enough serviceable trains, the operator will increase the timetables on the Newport to Ebbw Vales route.

Delay

Rhianon Passmore MS for Islwyn said she was “disappointed” at the news and has requested a meeting with TfW’s Chief Executive.

She said: “The Chief Executive of Transport for Wales, James Price, has written to me informing me that the introduction of the new rail service to Newport is delayed. It will now start in the New Year.

“I am naturally disappointed at the news as I know the people of Islwyn will be. However, there remains no doubt that the new service is coming. I have asked to meet with James Price at the Transport for Wales HQ in Pontypridd to discuss this and several issues that have been raised with me by residents.

The Ebbw Vale to Cardiff passenger railway line, re-introduced in 2008, has been a success story. They key is now delivering on the new service to Newport. Then the introduction of Transport for Wales bespoke trains for the line in 2024 is vital.

The success of this railway line serving communities in Islwyn is one that I am passionate about. I remain committed to ensuring that it improves further to serve the people of Gwent.”

Repairs

A spokesperson for Transport for Wales said: “We have a comprehensive programme in place for repairing the damaged wheels on the trains affected, which will take most of December to complete. This will cause a few weeks of delay to delivering the frequency enhancements planned as part of the December 2023 new timetable.

“Our engineers are working as fast as they can to get the repairs completed, which will put us in a stronger position to reliably deliver the new services, making sure we have enough rolling stock.”

