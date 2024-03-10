New recycling centre set to open two years after it was built

Lewis Smith, local democracy reporter

Plans to open a new £2.3m recycling centre are set to go ahead this month after more than two years of waiting.

The new site based at Village Farm Industrial Estate in Pyle will open its doors to the public for the first time on Thursday, March 14, and will replace the current recycling centre at Tythegston.

The opening comes after years of frustration from both Bridgend council members and members of the public, over the site which was first approved by the local authority in 2018.

Operating license

This was said to be due to operators at the waste management group Kier not being able to gain an operating licence from Natural Resources Wales.

However, with the facility finally set to open later this month, members of the council say their capacity to process recyclable materials in the area will now “significantly increase”.

The new recycling site is described as having a split-level design with drivers able to follow a one-way system along with access to parking bays and recycling skips at ground level, as well as bypass ramps that lead to high-sided skips on an upper level.

A council spokesperson said: “The recycling centre’s split-level design will make it easier for drivers to access, with a one-way system, ramps and bypass lanes in place to allow for better movement on site.

“The expanded facilities can accommodate up to 24 cars, with an additional on-site queuing capacity for a further 72 vehicles. Plans for a re-use shop, where household items that are in good condition can be sold on, are also in place.”

Regulatory delays

Councillor John Spanswick added: “I am delighted to announce the opening of this much anticipated community recycling centre. Despite temporary setbacks such as regulatory delays, there has been much excitement and engagement within the community, particularly within local schools.

“We will be holding an official opening day at the end of April and will display the winning posters from Afon Y Felin, Mynydd Cynffig and Pil Primary Schools who took part in waste and recycling workshops with our Education and Enforcement team in 2023. ADA Recycling will also be attending to carry out engagement workshops on site for pupils in local schools.

“With the opening of the site, we are set to significantly increase our capacity for processing recyclable materials in the county borough, helping us to contribute to a more sustainable waste management system.”

In preparation for the opening of the new site in Pyle, the Tythegston community recycling centre will be closed down permanently from 4pm on Monday, 11 March.

