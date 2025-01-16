New report reveals the shocking reality of ‘Corridor Care’ in Wales

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has released a report exposing the devastating impact of “Corridor Care” on patients and healthcare professionals in Welsh hospitals.

The report reveals that nursing staff are forced to care for patients in corridors, storerooms, carparks, offices and even toilets, due to overcrowding and lack of beds.

Drawing from direct testimonies of nursing staff, the RCN reports a healthcare crisis that is “unsafe, undignified, and unacceptable”, stating that, “The current conditions are not only unsustainable but also pose significant risks to patient safety and staff well-being.”

‘Safety compromised’

Corridor Care – the practice of treating patients in hallways, chairs, or other inappropriate settings – has become a “daily reality” for many frontline health care workers.

The RCN says: “Overcrowded facilities, insufficient resources, and high patient demand have forced nurses and other staff to deliver care in environments that compromise safety, dignity, and quality.”

“Patients are having diagnoses and discussions in public, and being treated, fed, washed and toileted – and sadly even dying – with no privacy.”

A nurse in Wales revealed: “It’s happening daily. Patients are stripped of their dignity and are shoved in places to die. Families are unable to grieve as bed management need the trolley for another patient. Nurses are unable to do their jobs properly as there are far too many patients per nurse.”

Another nurse shared the challenges of working in corridors: “There is no privacy for patients, no access to essential equipment like oxygen or resuscitation tools, and no call bells to ensure patient safety. It’s heartbreaking to witness the lack of dignity and the compromised care patients receive.”

Emotional toll

The report highlights the emotional toll on nursing staff: “Staff across health and social care are at breaking point as professionals and as people, knowing they cannot give patients and families the care and dignity they deserve.”

“It feels like you can’t give any of your patients the full care they need and deserve. It’s undignified, there’s no privacy, and sometimes patients are put there without even a handover. It makes me really sad to be a nurse in these times,” said one respondent.

Examples of compromised care include lack of privacy for intimate examinations and conversations, and an inability to thoroughly monitor and assess patients.

Overcrowded spaces lead to increased risk of falls and medical emergencies, and low morale among staff results in burnout and reduced effectiveness.

Helen Whyley, Executive Director of RCN Wales, said: “Every patient deserves privacy, dignity, and quality care”, describing ‘Corridor Care’ as “a symptom of a system under immense pressure”.

She added: “It’s time to invest in our NHS, support our health care staff, and prioritise the well-being of patients.”

The RCN is urging the Welsh Government and NHS leaders to take immediate action to end Corridor Care.

The report emphasises the “urgent need for increased resources, expanded facilities, and better workforce planning to ensure patients receive care in appropriate and dignified settings.”

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “We do not endorse the routine care or treatment of individuals in non-clinical or unsuitable environments, nor any situations where the quality of care, privacy, or dignity of patients is compromised.”

“However, there are occasions when the NHS faces exceptional pressures, such as during periods of increased demand or public health emergencies. These pressures, which are not unique to Wales, highlight the importance of accessing the right care in the right place such as minor injury units and pharmacies. This enables the NHS to prioritise care for the most critically ill patients.

“We continue to work with NHS leaders on national programmes, such as the Six Goals for Urgent and Emergency Care, to address these challenges.”

