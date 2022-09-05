New research confirms Wales is most caring nation in the UK

Research commissioned by Hub Cymru Africa tracking the public’s engagement with global poverty and sustainable development has found that Wales is more engaged than the rest of the UK.

22% of the Welsh public are considered ‘Purposively Engaged’, compared with only 19% in the rest of the UK.

Hub Cymru Africa, a partnership supporting the Wales Africa Community, commissioned the research to better understand what motivates people in Wales to build global solidarity and what’s important to us as a nation.

Other notable statistics include that the Welsh public are 11% more likely to engage with global poverty by discussing it with friends, family or others.

They are also more ethically and sustainably minded with 3% more likely to purchase or boycott goods based on the product or company’s engagement with global poverty.

63% of Welsh people are concerned or very concerned about levels of poverty in poor countries and 58% think we should keep or increase our current aid budget.

“Support has risen significantly since cuts to the aid budget in April 2021, from 44% in January 2021 to 57% in June 2022.

Hub Cymru Africa is Wales’s leading international development and global solidarity organisation.

Established in 2015, it supports diverse groups and individuals in Wales—fair trade campaigners, diasporas, NHS staff, community- and faith-based organisations, and charities—to contribute to socially responsible global development.

Hub Cymru Africa’s work focuses principally on health, education, livelihoods and the environment.

Through awareness-raising, policy and advocacy, community mobilisation and mentoring and development support, it helps the voluntary and public sector in Wales to contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals through international development.

Compassionate

Claire O’Shea, Head of Partnership at Hub Cymru Africa said, “The research shows us what we already knew, that Wales is a caring and compassionate nation. Our work and partnerships with the Wales and Africa community means that we see and support many incredible organisations and individuals that integrate into their communities and make a real difference”.

“Many African organisations thrive in Wales because they are given the access and support they need to succeed, along with a determination to improve the wellbeing of their community and bring Africa to Wales”.

One such group is the North Wales Africa Society set up by Dr Salamatu Fada. It is a charity and membership-based group for African & Caribbean diaspora communities as well as friends of Africa in North Wales.

Dr Fada left Nigeria in January of 2011 with her four children to study for her PhD in Bangor University. She completed her PhD in Conservation Biology at Bangor University in 2015 and postdoc in 2018. She has felt welcomed in the area and has found support from her church, community and children’s schools. She is now a Councillor in Bangor city council.

Dr Fada said: “Wales is a beautiful place to live in. The Welsh people are welcoming, friendly and warm. My Children and I see Bangor as our home and we love it here. Recently, my thinking has been about giving back to the place that gave me so much. That is why I set up the North Wales Africa Society and that’s why I am a Councillor.”

Hub Cymru Africa are planning a host of activities around global solidarity with Wales and Africa including Solidari-Tea podcasts, an exhibition in Grange Pavillion and more. Sign up to their newsletter and find out the latest news.

