New resource launched to inspire a love of reading in the classroom

Teachers across Wales have a new resource to help them inspire a love of reading with young learners.

The Books Council of Wales has launched a Celebrate Reading Pack for primary and secondary schools, full of ideas, activities and special resources to enjoy reading in the classroom.

The pack was created following feedback received from teachers in Wales asking for resources that would help them to celebrate reading all year round, in addition to the popular reading celebrations such as World Book Day in March, and UNESCO’s World Book and Copyright Day in April.

Importance

Ruth James, a teacher from Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Ogwr said: “There were a whole host of brand new ideas that would engage pupils to read. Having a resource like this is so valuable. We will definitely be using a number of the activities this year and encouraging the rest of the staff to use them too. I can’t stress enough the importance of creating a reading culture in class.”

Bethan Jones, Head of Children’s Books and Reading Promotion said: “We’re so pleased to offer this pack to teachers across Wales to help them instil a love of reading, and to enjoy books with learners in the classroom.

“From the review we held in 2023, we received a clear message from teachers that they would welcome resources to help them create more opportunities to celebrate reading in class throughout the year.

“The pack focusses on a range of books from Wales, and includes activities, discussion guides, author recordings, and links to subjects across the Curriculum for Wales, together with ideas that can also be adapted for studying other books.

Hope

Bethan added: “The pack is also full of great ideas to celebrate books in schools inside and outside the classroom – from reading events, book swaps, displays and assemblies – to put reading and a love of books at the heart of school life.

“We really hope that it will answer the call from teachers for resources to help them in the classroom, and make reading for pleasure a part of the day-to-day life of the school.”

The Celebrate Reading Pack is available for schools to download from the Books Council of Wales website: Celebrate Reading Pack | Cyngor Llyfrau Cymru

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

