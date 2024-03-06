New S4C partnership puts Welsh content on the world stage

S4C has announced a new partnership to bolster the public service media provider’s YouTube offering and put Welsh content on the world stage.

The partnership with award-winning digital content studio and media network, Little Dot Studios is a further departure from traditional broadcasting, and reinforces S4C’s commitment to future-proofing its output and showcasing Welsh language and culture.

S4C has received £7.5m of additional funding from the UK Government’s Department of Culture, Media, and Sport to develop the provision on digital platforms.

Talent

Audiences can expect to be entertained by some of S4C’s most popular brands and talent, such as the sofa stars of Gogglebocs Cymru (Gogglebox Wales), fire chef and award-winning presenter Chris ‘Flamebaster’ Roberts’ global adventures, bilingual prison drama Bariau and a YouTube-first series starring Wales footballer Oli Cooper and his partner Tanwen Cray.

S4C will collaborate with Little Dot Studios to establish innovative ways of engaging wider audiences, building on the success of its main YouTube channel which has seen a surge in engagement in recent years. The broadcaster’s annual report for 2022/23 noted that the number of hours of S4C content watched on YouTube had almost doubled within a year.

With an increasing focus on digital-first audiences, the channel will continue to tap into cultural trends, world-class talent, major sporting events and more. Viewers will be able to discover a variety of content on the platform, including a bespoke bilingual series with YouTube stars Jon and Emilie James, whose videos documenting their mortgage-free project ‘Camp Out West’ have garnered millions of views, and exclusive interviews with high-profile figures from the likes of Donald Trump to Wrexham A.F.C. co-owners, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

“Accessible to all”

Chris ‘Flamebaster’ Roberts, who scooped Best Presenter at both BAFTA Cymru and RTS Cymru awards in 2022 and 2023 respectively, says: “It’s vitally important for S4C to be accessible to all and YouTube is a great way to connect with a new audience.

“We’re proud of our heritage and language, and it’s important for Welsh culture to be seen and heard around the globe.

“It’s great to know that my content will be available to watch on S4C’s YouTube channel – it’s there for all the world to see!”

Founded in 2013, Little Dot Studios (an All3Media company) specialises in creating meaningful connections between premium content and digital audiences.

Welsh language and culture

James Loveridge, Managing Director of Entertainment at Little Dot Studios said: “Our collaboration with S4C is focused on championing the broadcaster’s profound legacy in showcasing Welsh language and culture across global social platforms. Leveraging their extensive library of long-form, television-quality content, we anticipate a significant boost in engagement with diverse audiences, fostering increased watch-time and ultimately enhancing revenue for S4C.”

Geraint Evans, S4C’s Joint Interim CEO and Chief Content Officer, says: “S4C is delighted to be partnering with Little Dot to introduce Welsh content to a new audience. Our YouTube channel has seen considerable growth over the last 5 years and now we look to supercharge it to bring in a global young audience.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

