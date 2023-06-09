New scheme launches to offer breaks to unpaid carers

Led by Carers Trust Wales through the Welsh Government’s £9m Short Breaks Fund, Amser has funded 23 local organisations across areas of Wales to deliver short breaks to unpaid carers.

Over the coming two years more that 14,000 carers are expected to benefit from the scheme.

Earlier this year figures published by the Office of National Statistics revealed that Wales has the highest proportion of unpaid carers in the UK.

The new data gathered via the 2021 Census revealed that 10.5% of people in Wales provided unpaid care in 2021, compared with 8.9% in England.

Figures showed that 107,000 people in Wales provided 50 or more hours of unpaid care a week – which was more than any other category. 96,000 people in Wales said they provide 9 hours or less unpaid care a week.

Recharge

Deputy Minister for Social Services Julie Morgan said: “I am delighted to launch our new Amser initiative with Carers Trust Wales to provide more short breaks for unpaid carers across Wales, this Carers Week.

“It is vital that carers take a break from their caring responsibilities and recharge by doing something which they enjoy, supporting their own mental health and wellbeing in the process.

“I give my personal and heartfelt thanks to all unpaid carers in Wales and would like to let them know we are committed to supporting them and will continue to do so.”

Kate Cubbage, Director of Carers Trust Wales, said: “Unpaid carers tell us time and again that being able to take time to do the things that matter to them makes all the difference.

“We’re delighted to be leading on Amser and to be facilitating new opportunities for unpaid carers in Wales to access the flexible and personalised breaks they so desperately need.

“We’re working hard to ensure that Amser delivers for the diverse caring communities across Wales and offers the flexibility unpaid carers need to lead a fulfilled life alongside their caring.”

Unpaid carers in Wales will be able to apply for funded breaks through their Amser local provider. Details of providers and more about Amser are available on the Carers Trust website.

The Amser fund is in addition to funded short breaks through Regional Partnership Boards as part of the Short Breaks Fund and local authority provided respite and short break options.

